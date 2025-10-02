Why Jurassic Park would have been a very different film with Skye's newly identified 'monster'

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As scary movies go, the 1993 film Jurassic Park is right up there, inviting us to imagine the terror of being hunted by a Tyrannosaurus rex. However, things could have been very different.

What if, instead of T. rex, the villain had been played by another relic from the age of the dinosaurs, such as the newly identified, 167-million-year-old “false snake of Elgol”, aka Breugnathair elgolensis? A fossil of the creature was found near Elgol on Skye by National Museums Scotland curator Dr Stig Walsh in 2016 and has since undergone detailed scans that helped identify it as a new species.

An artist's impression of a Breugnathair elgolensis, a previously unknown species that lived around 167 million years ago, based on a fossil found on Skye | Brennan Stokkermans/National Museums Scotland

It apparently had some highly recurved teeth, which might sound scary, until you learn that it was only about 16 inches from nose to tail. So if you found yourself trapped on an island with one, it would probably be doing the running away.