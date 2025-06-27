Why John Swinney should beware calling for price to be paid for 'incompetence'
On being asked if he was incompetent or corrupt at a Scottish Parliament education committee hearing, Professor Iain Gillespie – accused of almost destroying Dundee University during his time as principal – at least did not dodge the question. “Certainly not corrupt, so I would have to choose incompetent,” he said, with a candour, or perhaps a flippancy, that may have surprised some politicians.
The academic, who resigned in December, has been widely pilloried for his role in the university’s financial crisis, which has prompted plans for hundreds of job cuts and Scottish Government bailouts so far totalling £62 million.
Given the situation, John Swinney and MSPs from other parties have suggested that Gillespie should hand back a £150,000 payment he received on his resignation. Asked if he would do so, he told MSPs the money was a “contractual obligation” although he eventually agreed to “reflect” on the idea with his family.
READ MORE: Dundee University: 10 bombshell revelations as bosses at crisis-hit Scottish university quizzed at Parliament
Public money squandered
However, the First Minister, in particular, should have a care. After all, the Scottish Government is facing the prospect of its own yawning funding gap of an estimated £5 billion, which could grow to nearly £6bn. And the Scottish Government has warned the situation appears to be so dire that it may have to cut more than 12,000 public sector jobs in the coming years. The parallels with the situation at Dundee University are hard to ignore.
If the SNP ministers had not squandered so much public money on pointless independence papers, botched legislation like the calamitous deposit return scheme – which may end up costing far more as private companies seek compensation – and the construction of two over-budget, long-delayed ferries, the government’s financial position would have been in a far better state.
So it would be understandable if taxpayers look at the pressure being put on Gillespie to pay a price for his failings and start to think about whether ministers should offer to do something similar.
No one should hold their breath waiting for this to happen, but come the Holyrood elections next May, voters may wish to bear in mind a lengthy track record of ministerial ‘incompetence’ and decide whether the ultimate political price should be paid.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.