Why it's not time for Scotland to go to war with its seagulls
After a long truce, Scotland could be on the brink of war – with its seagulls. Amid calls for a cull, the Scottish Government is to hold a summit on the matter later this year.
There’s no denying the birds can cause serious problems. Seven children suffered “gashes to the scalp” in attacks in a single month in Eyemouth and a woman in Elgin who was attacked by a gull fell and broke her leg, only to be attacked again when she came out of hospital.
It’s all too easy to dismiss complaints when you are not the one at the sharp end of a gull’s beak. Michael Kusznir, a Conservative councillor in gull ‘hotspot’ Aberdeen, described the city’s birds as "big vicious creatures", adding “we should be looking at making it easier to curb their numbers”
However, the UK’s main gull species are all in trouble for various reasons, including avian flu, depleted fish stocks and the knock-on effects of climate change. So we should perhaps have some sympathy for animals only trying to survive a fairly desperate situation and first exhaust all non-lethal remedies before exploring more drastic measures.
