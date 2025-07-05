Why it's not time for Scotland to go to war with its seagulls

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a long truce, Scotland could be on the brink of war – with its seagulls. Amid calls for a cull, the Scottish Government is to hold a summit on the matter later this year.

There’s no denying the birds can cause serious problems. Seven children suffered “gashes to the scalp” in attacks in a single month in Eyemouth and a woman in Elgin who was attacked by a gull fell and broke her leg, only to be attacked again when she came out of hospital.

Many gulls have discovered that cities are good places to find food (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

It’s all too easy to dismiss complaints when you are not the one at the sharp end of a gull’s beak. Michael Kusznir, a Conservative councillor in gull ‘hotspot’ Aberdeen, described the city’s birds as "big vicious creatures", adding “we should be looking at making it easier to curb their numbers”