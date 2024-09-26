Council plea for powers to cull 'menace' seagulls over attacks in Scotland town

A letter will be written to the Scottish Government asking for the powers to cull seagull numbers

A council has requested the power to cull seagulls amid warnings that bird numbers in a Scottish town need to be “drastically reduced”.

Moray Council will write to the Scottish Government with the request as it aims to combat what one councillor described as “the seagull menace” in Elgin.

The herring gulls have caused injuries to several children

The local authority unanimously backed petitioning the Government’s NatureScot agency for the rule change at Wednesday’s full council meeting.

Councillor Sandy Keith, the Labour representative for Elgin City North, wants “decisive action”.

He said locals were “living in fear of attack”. Cllr Keith submitted the motion at this month’s full council meeting for more powers, and has claimed the Scottish Government could easily give councils the authority to reduce seagull numbers.

He said: “Anecdotally, tourists are telling us they don't plan to come back to Elgin due to the seagull nuisance and mess.

“I support culling seagull numbers. Seagulls should be at the seashore and not in our towns. Their numbers need to be drastically reduced.”

Cllr Keith added: “The lethal control of beavers in Scotland is supported by NatureScot. And in 2021 and 2022, a total of 150 were shot.

“Beavers are fewer in number than seagulls, and are not currently in urban areas. So why the different attitude?”

The council has spent £100,000 on seagull control measures across Moray.

A total of £26,000 was separately spent this year on sonic devices that hinder gulls form breeding, with the money coming from the Elgin Common Good Fund.

A letter will be written by council leader Kathleen Robertson to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon asking for changes to help control seagull numbers.

SNP Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon

Elgin South Cllr John Divers said the urban gull problem had been an issue for Elgin for years.

And he said stricter rules backed by NatureScot around the removal of nests and eggs from problem areas had hampered “nullifying” efforts to combat seagulls that had previously been successful.

NatureScot will only issue licences to remove nests or eggs “as a last resort” to preserve public health or safety, with applications for individual cases needing to be made.

It is illegal to harm gulls given they are a protected species, under Government restrictions, and to destroy eggs, chicks or nests without a licence.

A NatureScot spokesperson said five different species of gull were declining and the birds needed to be protected.

“Our licensing team have been communicating with local councils and licence holders before and throughout the breeding season to provide advice and support to those dealing with gull issues,” the spokesperson said.

“Where there was a risk to health and safety, we aimed to respond swiftly to help find solutions.

“Now that the first breeding season under the revised guidance has drawn to a close, we are reflecting on any further improvements that could be made as we continue to review and develop our licensing systems.”

Moray is not the only Scottish council to encounter problems with seagull attacks.

Herring gull attacks in Eyemouth, in the Scottish Borders, were described as “out of control” earlier this month after seven children were left with gashes to their scalps in a single month.