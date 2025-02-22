Emergency service personnel and other public sector workers do difficult jobs for relatively low levels of pay and save countless lives

A warning that officers demoralised by accusations of police racism and the public backlash following cases such as the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer are leaving the force is a reminder, for those who need it, that they are human beings, not automatons insensitive to public criticism.

Ridiculous protests, inspired by events in the US, in favour of ‘defunding’ or even abolishing the police may appeal to anarchists but, for the rest of us, police officers are the people who keep us safe, who run towards danger as we run away, and who ensure the strong cannot enforce their will on the weak.

It is reasonable to criticise the police when they get things wrong. But we also need to remember that if an organisation is large enough, it will almost inevitably end up employing people who are incompetent, prejudiced or potentially violent. The vast majority, however, are decent people doing their best.

The vast majority of police officers are decent people who can take huge pride in the job that they do (Picture: Mike Boyd/pool) | Getty Images

Similarly, social workers do an extremely difficult job, largely outside of the spotlight, but come in for huge criticism when something goes wrong. In some child protection cases, they can be publicly pilloried for failing to prevent a crime to a greater degree than the people responsible for it.

Firefighters, paramedics, doctors and nurses all face abuse and violence from members of the public, angry about one thing or another. But the NHS’s problems are, to a significant degree, down to a lack of staff. Abusing them will only make the vacancy crisis worse.

The people who work in Scotland’s frontline emergency services save lives on a daily basis. Few other jobs can be half as rewarding.

It is disgraceful that some are being hounded out of work by those who know little and care less about the reality of their lives, and who use the actions of a tiny minority to condemn them all.