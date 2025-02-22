Why it's important to remember Scotland's police officers, nurses and social workers are real-life superheroes
A warning that officers demoralised by accusations of police racism and the public backlash following cases such as the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer are leaving the force is a reminder, for those who need it, that they are human beings, not automatons insensitive to public criticism.
Ridiculous protests, inspired by events in the US, in favour of ‘defunding’ or even abolishing the police may appeal to anarchists but, for the rest of us, police officers are the people who keep us safe, who run towards danger as we run away, and who ensure the strong cannot enforce their will on the weak.
It is reasonable to criticise the police when they get things wrong. But we also need to remember that if an organisation is large enough, it will almost inevitably end up employing people who are incompetent, prejudiced or potentially violent. The vast majority, however, are decent people doing their best.
Similarly, social workers do an extremely difficult job, largely outside of the spotlight, but come in for huge criticism when something goes wrong. In some child protection cases, they can be publicly pilloried for failing to prevent a crime to a greater degree than the people responsible for it.
Firefighters, paramedics, doctors and nurses all face abuse and violence from members of the public, angry about one thing or another. But the NHS’s problems are, to a significant degree, down to a lack of staff. Abusing them will only make the vacancy crisis worse.
The people who work in Scotland’s frontline emergency services save lives on a daily basis. Few other jobs can be half as rewarding.
It is disgraceful that some are being hounded out of work by those who know little and care less about the reality of their lives, and who use the actions of a tiny minority to condemn them all.
They should be regarded as heroes. To the legions of police officers, social workers, nurses and the rest doing a good job, we want you to know that we are proud of you and so, so grateful for all your efforts.
