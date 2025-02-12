Why independence cause has led SNP to shirk reform of 'enormously unfair' council tax for 18 years

It’s much easier to blame the current system of council tax on the Conservatives than come up with a fair alternative

From potholes in the street to closed libraries, the signs of the council crisis are hard to ignore. Under-funded for years, cash-strapped local authorities are struggling to do the basics, which is why some are considering inflation-busting council tax rises of up to ten per cent.

A tax that felt like a temporary replacement for the unpopular poll tax is somehow still with us more than 30 years on. According to Tax Justice Scotland, it is “enormously unfair and absurdly outdated”. Few disagree.

Some campaigners for a better system may see signs of hope in an announcement by the Scottish Government that they are seeking views on reform. However, as they well know, the SNP first promised changes when they came to power in 2007. Eighteen years later, nothing has happened and Finance Secretary Shona Robison is now basically just asking people for ideas.

Councils ‘at breaking point’

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie summed up the situation well enough: "Until the SNP – the party currently in power – are willing to say what alternative system would be acceptable to them, the current unfair and badly designed system is here to stay."

Scottish Conservative local government spokesman Craig Hoy was equally sceptical, dismissing the plans as “yet another talking shop to kick the can down the road”. “Our councils and public services are at breaking point thanks to the SNP's financial mismanagement and failure to tackle wasteful spending.”

A series of town hall events are to be held this autumn, but given the Scottish Parliament election is in May next year, ministers will have to move with uncharacteristic speed if anything is to be achieved.

Blight of the neverendum

There are various explanations for the SNP’s lack of action on this issue. But the most likely one is that – despite the unfairness of council tax, which can be blamed on the Conservatives – any change would produce winners and losers.