Tory MSP denies using AI to bombard Scottish Parliament with 'frivolous' questions

Douglas Lumsden said he would continue to ask questions ‘to hold this rotten government to account’

A Conservative MSP has denied using artificial intelligence (AI) after he was accused of wasting taxpayers’ money by tabling almost 1,000 parliamentary questions in one month.

Douglas Lumsden has been urged to apologise and pay back the cost of the “frivolous” queries, which included one on how many sachets of sauce and salt and pepper had been procured in Holyrood.

He submitted 987 written questions out of last month’s total of 1,938 for all 129 MSPs. Based on previous estimates, it is thought this could have cost taxpayers up to £100,000.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden | PA

Written questions are used by MSPs to obtain information about the Government and the Parliament on behalf of the public.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “MSPs have a duty to hold the Government and Parliament to account, but this incredible volume of questions is a flagrant disregard for the taxpayers’ cash.”

He referenced reports Mr Lumsden may have used AI to submit the questions, adding: "Will Douglas Lumsden apologise and pay back the cost for his AI-generated frivolous[ness]? Or will the taxpayer be left to foot the £100,000 bill for Lumsden's capers?"

However, Mr Lumsden, who represents the North East, denied that any member of his team had used AI.

He said: "I haven’t used AI to submit questions, but would look at any new tools to hold the Government to account.

"So far these questions have discovered that there has been no growth of surgical training posts in the last ten years, no forensic pathologists based in Aberdeen, and the incident statistics on the A96.

"They have also discovered the number of repairs at the toll of Birness, the cost of the overseas embassies, the number of signs and streetlights being replaced each year on the A90, the cost of Scottish Government electricity over five years, and the fleet size and value, and number of Teslas owned by the Scottish Government.

"It is worth remembering that Monica Lennon and Jackie Baillie have both asked more questions than me this term. I will continue to ask questions to hold this rotten Government to account and won’t be silenced when it comes to standing up for the North East."

Questions submitted by Mr Lumsden covered topics including flagpoles, light bulbs and jars of honey in the Holyrood shop. One query asked about the cost of electric hand dryers on the parliamentary estate.

The former co-leader of Aberdeen City Council also wanted to know how many times the Parliament’s beekeepers had visited to care for the beehives in the gardens.

Michael Marra, Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman, had previously said: “This a flagrant abuse of taxpayers’ money. Given the content of many of these questions, this is clearly for no purpose other than that of the amusement of the Tory member.

“This sum of money could have paid the wages of two nurses in our NHS for an entire year. Instead the Tories are happy to waste taxpayers’ cash, the paid time of hard-pressed officials and other MSPs who are trying to get on with the job of representing their constituents.