Why I fear Iran's dictators may use chemical weapons in terror attack on Europe

An Iranian agent tried to bomb a rally I attended in France in 2018. The next time the mullahs attempt a terrorist attack, they could use chemical weapons mounted on drones

Suffering a series of devastating blows, the Islamic Republic of Iran is now like a wounded beast, dangerous and unpredictable. Having seen their ‘axis of resistance’ crumble, with the effective decapitation of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the mullahs’ regime has now suffered its greatest catastrophe, with the fall of their closest ally, Bashar al-Assad, in Syria.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s ailing and increasingly confused Supreme Leader, regarded Syria as Iran’s 35th Province. For decades he funnelled more than $50 billion and tens of thousands of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel and other Islamist militias into propping up Assad’s brutal regime.

The sudden collapse of the Assad dictatorship has removed a fundamental pillar vital for the Islamic Republic’s regional strategy, creating a seismic upheaval. The imminent arrival of Donald Trump as America’s 47th president must seem like the final straw for Khamenei and his tyrannical mullahs.

A man walks past a pro-regime banner in central Tehran depicting missiles launching from a map of Iran (Picture: Atta Kenare) | AFP via Getty Images

Nuclear danger

Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Barack Obama’s deeply flawed nuclear deal with Iran and introduced a campaign of ‘maximum pressure’ sanctions. In a rambling speech last week to his senior officials in Tehran, the Supreme Leader kept repeating “don’t be demoralised, don’t have despair”, as he tried to justify the massive loss in blood and treasure that his regime has squandered in Syria.

Western powers, gloating at the dismantling of Iran’s proxy allies, should now be wary of the theocratic regime’s next moves. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA), warned at a conference in Bahrain that the Iranian regime has dramatically increased its production of highly enriched uranium, up to 60 per cent purity, close to weapons grade.

He says the mullahs, who are no longer cooperating with his inspectors, could develop a nuclear missile very rapidly. There is also unsettling news about the development of lethal chemical weapons in Iran.

Growing chemical weapons concern

Members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which oversees the Chemical Weapons Convention, told their annual meeting in The Hague in late November that in 2023 they uncovered leaked reports of fentanyl and medetomidine production in a range of complexes operated by the IRGC, the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and the IRGC’s Imam Hussein University.

Fentanyl and medetomidine can be used to make chemical weapons that are lethal even if inhaled in small doses. The leaked paper indicated that large-scale production of the chemical weapons was underway, with the development of agents that can be aerosolised using a propellant, and delivery systems utilising grenades, bullets, or drones.

The IRGC has already developed an expertise in the construction of kamikaze drones, which have been exported to Russia for use in Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. Iranian drones are also widely used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, disrupting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. The fear is that the mullahs’ regime, wounded and dangerous, could deploy drones loaded with chemical weapons for devastating attacks on civilians in Israel and further afield.

Assad’s use of chemical weapons

In a desperate bid to deter his enemies, it is feared that Khamenei could authorise the use of these chemical weapons. Now that direct Israeli air strikes have exposed the Iranian regime’s air defence system as virtually inoperable and its once-feared missile arsenal as hopelessly inadequate at hitting military targets in Israel, the mullahs are desperately searching for a strategic alternative.

It should be remembered that Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against his own people in Syria on at least three occasions between 2013 and 2018, at a time when he was receiving extensive military aid from Iran. The mullahs were clearly aware of Assad’s lethal tactics but did nothing to condemn or curtail his onslaught.

There are even fears that drones loaded with chemical weapons could be deployed in terrorist attacks in Europe.

Terrorist bomb plot

The mullahs have a history of lethal terrorist attacks in Europe. In 2021 an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, and his three co-conspirators, were jailed in Belgium for attempting to bomb a mass opposition rally at Villepinte, near Paris in 2018.

Assadi was using the cover of being a diplomat in the Iranian embassy in Vienna to enable him to plan a terrorist bomb attack that would have caused carnage on European soil, potentially killing hundreds of men, women, and children. Indeed, I myself was present at the rally which Assadi planned to bomb. Assadi has since shamefully been sent back to Iran in a bogus ‘prisoner-swap’ deal, in exchange for a Belgian charity worker held hostage by the Iranians.

The West should heed the shriek of a wounded animal emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Republic is now dangerously unstable. There is no point in trying to negotiate with the Iranian puppet president Masoud Pezeshkian, foolishly regarded as a ‘moderate’ by some Western leaders.

Pezeshkian has presided over the execution of 595 prisoners, including 21 women, since he took office in August. He is no moderate and, in any case, takes all his orders from Khamenei. The mullahs’ regime is at its weakest point since the 1979 revolution that brought them to power.

Now is the time to support the 85 million beleaguered Iranian people who want regime change and want an end to oppression and tyranny. The West must show moral support for the burgeoning resistance units of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran/Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK), the main democratic opposition movement, who risk their lives daily to strike against the IRGC and their thuggish Basij militia.

The PMOI resistance units will have gained great succour from the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and, with moral support from the West, could achieve the same result in Iran.