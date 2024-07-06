Why I fear Donald Trump-style ‘Make England Great Again’ politics is a real threat to UK

The cult-like status of the toxic and divisive Nigel Farage is a worrying reminder of how fragile democracy can be

As the dust settles on a bizarre British general election campaign, and a new government gets down to work, are there lessons we can learn about the future of our politics, democracy and the importance of voting in a politically turbulent and uncertain world? The rise of right-wing populism, nationalism and barely concealed racism is all too obvious in Europe and the USA, providing a constant reminder of our vulnerable democracy.

This year half the world’s population, four billion people in more than 80 countries, are casting a vote, some in rigged elections where the outcome is fixed and electors are grudgingly invited to validate a corrupt and meaningless process. In contrast, the UK still positively embraces representative democracy, but does this latest campaign suggest signs of trouble ahead for Britain?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exhausted Conservative party, reduced to spreading fear, out of ideas, unfit to govern and fractured by intense internal factionalism, and now out of office, has focussed on serving the market and not the country by casting the curse of “tax” on the campaign, inviting the Labour party to agree with the notion of never raising taxes.

Labour’s cautious response – described as “don’t drop Ming vase” – was understandable, and successful. But this campaign did not move much beyond limited spending commitments and modest political expectations. Issues of crucial national significance remained undisturbed.

Lure of populism

Many believe the campaign did not embrace the importance of the moment, reflecting neither the scale of the multiple crises and challenges now facing this country nor the economic threats to people’s lives. This lack of vision and caution must be replaced by political direction and intent by the new government.

Only a strong democracy that inspires trust in the electorate and boosts their morale can weaken the lure of populism and stem the rise of the extreme right. Extending ownership of democracy by persuading and helping more people to vote, addressing the vital issues that have largely been ignored in this election, dealing with Farage, Braverman and the Tory right, and building a progressive social democratic movement to counter populism and English nationalism are all key. The aim must be to strengthen people’s faith in democratic politics.

Voter turnout remains a crucial indicator of the health of our democracy, which is undermined by the cynicism of comments like “if voting made any difference they wouldn’t let us do it” – wrongly attributed to Mark Twain. Of more relevance, Twain did say in Boston in 1905, “In this country we have one great privilege which they don’t have in other countries – the ballot box”. For us, this is a sentiment of increasing importance.

1.6 million ‘voters’ didn’t vote

The right to vote was hard won, involving sacrifice and struggle to move the UK away from discrimination based on class, privilege, narrow entitlement and elitism to universal suffrage. The highest turnout ever recorded in a general election in the UK was 80 per cent in 1950 but modern turnouts compare unfavourably with the past and also countries like Sweden, which recorded an 84 per cent turnout in its 2022 parliamentary election.

The turnout for Thursday’s election was about 60 per cent, with Scotland slightly lower on 59 per cent, although this was higher than the 57.2 per cent in 1918. Worryingly, of the 4,077,152 people eligible to vote in Scotland, 1.6 million didn’t bother! Why?

One reason might be poverty and inequality, which can cast a long shadow over a society in which many people feel excluded and undervalued. Another possible factor is that the defensive nature of this campaign has relegated or ignored the big issues that will shape the UK’s future. Climate change, green energy, our relationship with the European Union, devolution and avoiding the break-up of Britain, social care, our ageing population, chronic health conditions, rebuilding public services, and reducing poverty and inequality are all pressing concerns that will not go away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s historic mission and political creed, in and out of government, is to pursue justice and equality. The Conservatives, for all their fault like self-interest, traditionally championed the market, small government and the individual. But of course this is in sharp contrast to the populist, nationalist and reckless politics of Nigel Farage and Tory right.

Demonisation of migrants

The return of Farage as the leader of the latest incarnation of the Brexit party and Ukip – Reform UK – poses a threat to this established political order – and also democracy itself. It’s not even a party, but a private company described as an “entrepreneurial political start-up”, in which Farage is the unelected, unaccountable supreme leader by dint of being the largest shareholder.

If a public mood of discontent and restlessness spreads after the election, it could create the right conditions for the demise of the old Conservative party, with a shift to the right and Farage’s brand of political opportunism, synthetic patriotism, and right-wing populism.

The cult-like status of the toxic and divisive Farage is a worrying reminder of how fragile democracy can be when faced with simple solutions to complex problems, along with the demonisation of migrants and other scapegoats. Farage is dangerous. A Donald Trump-style ‘Make England Great Again’ campaign (Mega, instead of Maga) is a prospect that cannot be easily dismissed and a threat to the unity of the UK. Liz Truss and Suella Braverman are waiting for the call!

This is why we need to build a broad social democratic political movement – to function as a bulwark against Brexit-like politics based on the emotionally charged issues of borders, sovereignty, nationalism and racism that have polluted our politics and create a culture of fear, hate and lies. As a party and a government, Labour must develop an inclusive political strategy to avoid a shift to the hate-filled, extreme right. That starts with strengthening our democracy.