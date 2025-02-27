Why BP's £4bn cut to net-zero spending does not mean they should be ostracised

The world needs help from fossil fuel giants if it is to reach net zero by 2050

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oil giant BP’s decision to cut spending on its net-zero transition businesses by nearly £4 billion a year, while significantly increasing its investment in fossil fuels, is a worrying one, given the average global temperature for the month of January was 1.7 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial norm.

However, the reaction from some environmentalists – that this proved such companies would not be part of the solution to the climate crisis – was entirely misguided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A firefighting helicopter flies over a wildfire as it burns homes in Camarillo, California in November (Picture: David McNew) | Getty Images

The world now has just 25 years if it is to reach net zero by 2050, as advised by the scientific community. Achieving this goal in such a short space of time will require all hands to the pump, and the oil industry’s wealth and expertise will be vital in making this happen. Ostracizing such a key player would be an act of extreme folly.