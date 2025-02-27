Why BP's £4bn cut to net-zero spending does not mean they should be ostracised
Oil giant BP’s decision to cut spending on its net-zero transition businesses by nearly £4 billion a year, while significantly increasing its investment in fossil fuels, is a worrying one, given the average global temperature for the month of January was 1.7 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial norm.
However, the reaction from some environmentalists – that this proved such companies would not be part of the solution to the climate crisis – was entirely misguided.
The world now has just 25 years if it is to reach net zero by 2050, as advised by the scientific community. Achieving this goal in such a short space of time will require all hands to the pump, and the oil industry’s wealth and expertise will be vital in making this happen. Ostracizing such a key player would be an act of extreme folly.
The task for governments is to use a mix of carrot and stick to prod companies like BP in the right direction. Playing a blame game and holding grudges will only damage efforts to build the grand coalition required to see off what is humanity’s greatest-ever threat.
