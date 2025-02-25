'Stark' poll result reveals just how many Scots support oil and gas drilling

Survey shows 84 per cent of Scots want the country to keep extracting fossil fuels

The vast majority of people in Scotland back the continued production of oil and gas, a poll has found.

Some 84 per cent of Scots want the country to continue extracting fossil fuels, according to a poll carried out by Opinion Matters for the advisory firm Big Partnership.

The poll found that while support for oil and gas is high, a large majority of Scots also back renewables.

More than two-fifths (42 per cent) of survey respondents said they agreed that Scotland should keep producing its own oil and gas while growing renewable energy.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) thought Scotland should keep producing a mix of its own oil and gas alongside green energy indefinitely.

An overhead view of a wind turbine, part of the Burradale wind farm, outside Lerwick in Shetland | AFP via Getty Images

Another 15 per cent said they wanted the nation to continue extracting fossil fuels but only with a plan to eventually phase it out.

Only 7 per cent said they agreed with the statement that “Scotland should stop producing all oil and gas as soon as possible” while 4 per cent said the country should stop producing its own oil and gas as soon as possible.

The Scottish Government has a legally binding target to reach net zero climate emissions by 2045 – five years ahead of the UK Government’s target.

First Minister John Swinney, who has made tackling climate change one of his four priorities, pledged that the transition to net zero would leave “no community behind”.

Allan Barr, chief executive at Big Partnership, said the poll should be a message to politicians.

He said: “These poll results are a stark reminder to political leaders that public opinion on oil and gas is nowhere near as polarised as has been portrayed.

“Labour’s current stance on oil and gas risks further dividing the party from the overwhelming majority of Scottish voters, who continue to see the sector as absolutely vital to the country’s economic and energy future.

“Similarly, the SNP’s opposition to oil and gas production puts it at odds with the views of the electorate, leaving a significant political gap that could be exploited by other parties.

“It should be clear to all parties that future decisions on energy policy must align with public sentiment, recognising that oil and gas remains the backbone of Scotland’s energy security, economic prosperity, and thousands of skilled jobs.

“Any policy that undermines the sector risks catastrophic consequences for the country’s future.”

One thousand Scots were surveyed by Opinion Matters between February 14 and February 18.

Rosie Hampton, a campaigner with Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “As household energy bills are driven ever upwards by the cost of gas, it is clear that we must move away from fossil fuels.

“The climate disasters people are enduring from Los Angeles to Valencia to Storm Eowyn are caused by the burning of oil and gas.

“Any oil and gas that is drilled in the North Sea belongs to the companies who extract it and these greedy firms will sell it on the international market to the highest bidder.

“Oil bosses and shareholders will once again reap the rewards whilst one in three Scottish homes is in fuel poverty.

“They are the only ones who benefit from business as usual.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is clear in its support for a just transition for Scotland’s oil and gas sector, which recognises the maturity of the North Sea basin, is in line with our climate change commitments but also recognises the part domestic production plays in energy security but prepares us for the basin’s decline.

“It is vital that an evidence-based approach is taken to the energy transition, to ensure that we support and retain the skills and investment needed for the transition to net zero and values the oil and gas workforce and supply chain.”

