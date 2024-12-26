Why Boxing Day is the perfect time to support your local high street
Most of us enjoy the convenience of online shopping. A moment scrolling through the options, a little bit of typing and, a few days later, usually, whatever we wanted arrives. It is, mostly, a smooth process.
However, we also like the idea of cities and towns having a ‘high street’ full of shops which form the heart of the community and dread the prospect that it might one day be lost.
So this Boxing Day, when many are off work and possibly in need of a constitutional walk to burn off a few calories, we should consider doing something we may not have done in a while: go shopping in an actual shop.
The Boxing Day sales provide an ideal opportunity to remind ourselves of the benefits of shopping in person rather than online, like getting to see our purchase before we hand over the cash. There is no chance of accidentally buying dolls’ house furniture for your living room if you are physically in the shop.
So, support your local high street and pick up a bargain while getting a bit of mild exercise. What’s not to love?
Comments
