Why Boxing Day is the perfect time to support your local high street

If we want to have shops on our high streets, we need to visit them more often

Most of us enjoy the convenience of online shopping. A moment scrolling through the options, a little bit of typing and, a few days later, usually, whatever we wanted arrives. It is, mostly, a smooth process.

However, we also like the idea of cities and towns having a ‘high street’ full of shops which form the heart of the community and dread the prospect that it might one day be lost.

So this Boxing Day, when many are off work and possibly in need of a constitutional walk to burn off a few calories, we should consider doing something we may not have done in a while: go shopping in an actual shop.

The Boxing Day sales provide an ideal opportunity to remind ourselves of the benefits of shopping in person rather than online, like getting to see our purchase before we hand over the cash. There is no chance of accidentally buying dolls’ house furniture for your living room if you are physically in the shop.