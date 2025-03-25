Why BFG should come to rescue of kids left heartbroken after Matilda Jr musical scrapped

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Copyright is a serious business as writers, artists and others need to be paid so they can make a living and the rest of us can be entertained.

However, news that children who had spent months rehearsing Roald Dahl-based musical Matilda Jr are unable to perform because of an admin error over the seating would surely tug at the heartstrings of even the strictest stickler for the rules. Perhaps even Miss Trunchbull, headmistress of Matilda’s school, whose motto is “Bambinatum est Magitum” (“Children are Maggots”), would be moved.

Theatre group Gamta had the rights to perform the show in a venue of 400 or less, but the show was, unfortunately, at the 470-seat Lomond Suite in Glasgow’s SEC.

Caroline Hendoe, whose daughter Scarlett was due to take part, said the copyright holders “may have acted within their rights [to revoke the licence], but... do they truly have no heart for the dedication, effort and pure joy these children have put into this show?”