Why Barbie actor Margot Robbie may find herself at home in Scotland, a nation of superstars

Margot Robbie, the star of films including Barbie, Mary, Queen of Scots, and I, Tonya, has bought a cottage on Deeside
Published 12th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

The reasons why Australian Hollywood star Margot Robbie decided to buy a cottage near Braemar are unknown. However, judging by local people’s reaction, she could hardly have chosen a better place if she wants to escape the constant spotlight of fame.

Bruce Luffman, a former councillor, said his wife had spotted her in the Co-op but hadn’t initially recognised her “because we haven’t been to the cinema in ages”. Another local said: “She’s just doing her own thing. We don’t bother folk up here.”

Margot Robbie at a photocall for the film Barbie in Los Angeles (Picture: Jon Kopaloff)placeholder image
Margot Robbie at a photocall for the film Barbie in Los Angeles (Picture: Jon Kopaloff) | Getty Images

The inhabitants of Deeside have got used to occasionally seeing King Charles and other members of the Royal Family over the years, so they may be less likely than most to be star-struck. But then, Prince William, speaking of his student days in St Andrews, said: “People here just treat me like everyone else – it's really nice.”

Perhaps we Scots are finally casting off our cultural cringe and embracing a more confident “wha’s like us” attitude. So, come on, sunglasses on, head high and best foot forward – we’re all stars in our own right, don’t you know.

