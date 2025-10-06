Why Ayrshire's beautiful 48-acre River Garden drug rehab centre is a place to find hope

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In these turbulent times, I find myself returning to Rudyard Kipling’s poem If, which begins: “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…” Perhaps I’ll stop there. Because keeping one’s head, staying focused on what matters rather than who matters, is a skill we need now more than ever.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the scale of challenges we face. But amidst the noise, there is still joy, dedication, and quiet progress. This week alone, I cuddled a newborn baby (my favourite occupation), spoke with passionate public and third-sector workers in community justice in South Lanarkshire, and met a woman, still working full-time, well into her seventh decade who radiated curiosity and commitment.

I also visited River Garden in Auchincruive, Ayrshire – a therapeutic recovery community set in 48 acres of beautiful land, where hope grows alongside vegetables, and lives are being rebuilt.

In each of these moments, it would have been easier to focus on the difficulties: the exhaustion of new motherhood, the strain of delivering services with limited funding, the precarious nature of third-sector finances. But we seem to be caught in a cycle of ‘problem admiration’, piling challenge upon challenge without moving toward solutions.

The therapeutic nature of gardening can help many people (Picture: Chris Ison) | PA

A journey to recovery

What happens if, instead, we chose to seek out the good? To ask people what they’re proud of, what’s working, what gives them hope? It’s remarkable how quickly a conversation can shift.

I’ve had the privilege of visiting many drug and alcohol rehab centres across Scotland, each offering something unique and giving people real choice on their journey to recovery. I love speaking to recovery workers because they don’t talk about key performance indicators, they speak of people, their families – their successes are measured one at a time.

There’s a quiet joy in speaking with someone who’s been in recovery for years; the precision with which they count the days since their last drink or drug, the clarity with which they describe the life before and the life after.

Celebrating small wins

River Garden, with its thriving café, tended gardens, and community spirit, offers a different kind of recovery, one rooted in nature, purpose, and connection. It needs support, yes, but it is impossible not to see its potential. It’s a reminder that even in difficult times, something beautiful can grow.

The justice system, like recovery, is complex and often slow. The problems now are immense – and have been for some time – and we won’t fix everything in the next months or maybe even years. But we must hold our nerve. We must stay focused on making things better, not just admiring what’s broken. That means recognising the people who go the extra mile, celebrating small wins, and nurturing the spaces where transformation is already happening.

It’s getting darker, the weather has changed and the summer long behind us. But I think of River Garden, of the recovery workers, of the newborn I held this week. Each is a reminder that even in dark times there is growth, commitment, and joy. That’s where our focus must be. Keep your head. Look for the good. Build on it. Because change doesn’t come from despair, it comes from stubborn, steady hope.