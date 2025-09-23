Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a fate truly horrifying to contemplate, and yet everyone in Scotland should do so. Imagine lying on a hospital trolley for hours on end with a life-threatening medical emergency, desperately hoping that someone will save you before your body finally gives up the fight for life – but hoping in vain.

According to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), there were an estimated 818 excess deaths because of long delays in accident and emergency departments last year when a staggering 76,510 people waited longer than 12 hours. The figure was 202 higher than in 2023.

For context, the number of people who lost their lives to drugs last year was 1,017, a situation rightly regarded as a national scandal and an indictment of Scottish society. The fact that this grim toll could soon be surpassed by rising number of deaths attributed to unacceptably long A&E waits should be just as shameful for those in charge – the Scottish Government.

The NHS saves lives but its ability to do so is being hamstrung by the politicians ultimately in charge (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

A fixable problem

Dr Fiona Hunter, the vice president of RCEM Scotland, said: “Behind this statistic are stories of heartbreak... because these are people, mums, dads, brothers, sisters, grandparents – their deaths shattering the lives of families and friends.”

She said that the crisis was fixable if the ‘flow’ of patients from A&E to hospital wards and then home when they are well enough was improved, underlining the importance of social care workers to the functioning of the NHS. However she added that “without government action, the cost will continue to be measured in lives”.

The SNP have had years to address the serious problems caused by ‘delayed discharge’ or ‘bed blocking’ but, judging by these figures, appears to have taken its “eye off the ball” just as much as it did over drug deaths.