Why a Champagne lifestyle may actually be good for us
Are you a Champagne Charlie? Perhaps you’re more of a Champagne Socialist. Or maybe you just enjoy a spot of bubbly or happen to have been going to a lot of weddings recently. Well, whatever the reason, if you’ve been drinking a ‘higher’ amount of Champers than the average Josephine, then you may have lowered your risk of having a cardiac arrest.
At least, scientists who looked at health data about more than 500,000 middle-to-older age people on the UK Biobank have found a ‘correlation’ between Champagne and white wine drinking, and fewer cardiac arrests.
Other beneficial habits included eating more fruit and staying slim, while “fed-up” feelings, a high body-mass index, and a lower level of education were among the risk factors.
Of course, it could be that people who can afford Champagne can also afford a healthier diet. But let’s not burst anyone’s bubble. At a time when seemingly everything that tastes nice is bad for us, it’s good to imagine that sipping a glass of fizz with a strawberry in it is healthy, even if future research finds out it’s not really.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.