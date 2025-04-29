Why a Champagne lifestyle may actually be good for us

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you a Champagne Charlie? Perhaps you’re more of a Champagne Socialist. Or maybe you just enjoy a spot of bubbly or happen to have been going to a lot of weddings recently. Well, whatever the reason, if you’ve been drinking a ‘higher’ amount of Champers than the average Josephine, then you may have lowered your risk of having a cardiac arrest.

At least, scientists who looked at health data about more than 500,000 middle-to-older age people on the UK Biobank have found a ‘correlation’ between Champagne and white wine drinking, and fewer cardiac arrests.

A racegoer drinks Champagne from a novel kind of flute at the Cheltenham Festival (Picture: Mike Egerton) | PA

Other beneficial habits included eating more fruit and staying slim, while “fed-up” feelings, a high body-mass index, and a lower level of education were among the risk factors.