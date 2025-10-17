What on earth is going on at 'out of control' Historic Environment Scotland?
In the beautiful village of New Abbey, stands one of Scotland’s most romantic places.
Sweetheart Abbey was built in 1273 by Lady Devorgilla in memory of her late husband, as a shrine to human and divine love. On her death, she was buried there, clutching his heart.
It’s a special place to visit. Except you haven’t really been able to do that for more than six years now. That’s because it is in the care of Historic Environment Scotland. Back in 2019 a large section of Sweetheart Abbey was closed for safety reasons.
Signs were put up, scaffolding was erected and since then nothing much has happened. Time moves slowly at the public body responsible for Scotland’s historic environment.
But then staff have more pressing matters on their hands. This week it emerged a senior member of staff was disciplined after being accused of twerking in front of actor Martin Compston at an event at Edinburgh Castle. Not content with that she was also said to have insulted Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster who was also a guest.
The investigation into what happened was led by the organisation’s Chief Executive Katerina Brown who joined the organisation a year ago. In June she was signed off on health grounds before being suspended over a separate issue.
On top of that, a Director had to apologise over accusations of racist language, the Chairman has stood down and two other board members have quit.
What on earth is going on at this out-of-control quango? Not enough caring for the historic environment and too much enjoying public sector largesse seems to be the answer. At a time of huge pressure on public finances, Historic Environment Scotland is reported to have created a new pay band for ‘elite heads of service’ which could produce pay rises up to an eye water 21.5 per cent.
So how does Historic Environment Scotland respond to the allegations that it is a freeloading basket case?
“We remain committed to maintaining a respectful, inclusive and safe environment for all staff, partners and stakeholders. Our values are grounded in respectfulness and professionalism, and we continue to work towards ensuring that these principles are reflected in everything we do” said a spokesperson.
I studied English at Edinburgh University but have absolutely no idea what any of that means.
Let’s be clear about this. It’s essential for the public to have confidence in the government funded organisations we pay for. We need to know we are getting value for money and that the individuals employed are doing their jobs, not just sheltering far from the public gaze in cushy corners with minimal scrutiny or performance expectations.
A twerking employee at a party is an HR issue but the litany of problems at Historic Environment Scotland suggests something much more rotten. This should be top priority for the organisation’s new Chairman Sir Mark Jones who was appointed last month on a mission to ‘retain the trust of the public”. He has his work cut out.
Sir Mark was appointed by Culture Secretary Angus Robertson who might also want to keep a close eye on the antics of an organisation that should be Scotland’s crown jewel but looks more like a bin fire.
Meanwhile, down in Dumfries and Galloway, Sweetheart Abbey continues to crumble. Back to the day job maybe Historic Environment Scotland?
