What a Carry On: Tories and SNP take farce to a new level - Jackie Baillie

SNP and the Tories offer nothing to the Scottish people except strife and decline

Some weeks ago, I used this column to liken the ongoing Scottish Tory leadership election to an Agatha Christie murder mystery. I was wrong.

The last few days have revealed it to instead be a farce of ‘Carry On’ levels.

While the Tories lick their wounds after a comprehensive drubbing at the polls, the battle to succeed Douglas Ross has turned into a chaotic circular firing squad of claim, counter claim and coup de tat.

We now have the spectacle of Meghan Gallacher – one of the front runners in the contest – standing down as Tory Deputy Leader to lead calls crying foul over the election of the new leader.

Almost every runner and rider in the contest has now accused Scottish Tory Central Office of conspiring to stitch-up the election to ensure that former crime reporter Russell Findlay lands the top job.

But in true Tory fashion, they can’t even succeed in carrying out a stitch-up due to their own incompetence.

As we speak, Scotland’s public services are in crisis.

Our NHS is on its knees, with A&E in disarray and almost one in six Scots on waiting lists.

In our schools, the poverty related attainment gap is growing and teacher numbers are being cut.

And the dire consequences of 17 years of SNP failure to support and grow our economy is beginning to bite – with public finances feeling the pinch as a result.

The SNP – Scotland’s governing party for nearly two decades – is in a death spiral.

From public fights between ministers and post-election recriminations, to financial issues in the party and the ever-present spectre of ongoing police investigation, it is clear that the SNP is unfit to serve the people of Scotland.

Frankly, John Swinney is more concerned about surviving what looks set to be a public bloodbath at SNP conference next weekend than delivering for Scots and governing competently.

The sad truth is that when Scots need proper political representation most, all they are being offered by the SNP and Tories alike is incompetence, chaos and scandal.

The chaos engulfing the SNP and the Tories would be self-indulgent at the best of times – but in the current political climate it is nothing short of a gross dereliction of duty.

While we are experiencing soaring NHS waiting lists, a flatlining economy and growing inequality in our schools, the SNP and the Tories fight amongst themselves. This is shameful.

The fact is the SNP and the Tories offer nothing to the Scottish people except strife and decline.

We can’t go on like this.

Only Scottish Labour has the plan, the vision and the drive to meet the ambitions of the Scottish people.

We will work with businesses and workers to unleash economic growth so we all benefit.

We are already making work pay – raising wages for 200,000 of the lowest paid Scottish workers.

And we will tackle red tape, empower doctors and nurses and restore our NHS so that it serves the people, free at the point of need.

Every day that goes by with an SNP government is a missed opportunity for Scotland.

At the next Scottish Parliament election in 2026, Scots have a chance to turn their backs on SNP and Tory failure and choose change with Scottish Labour.

The SNP and the Tories are two sides of the same old coin.