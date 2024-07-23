Why the Tory leadership drama is like bad Agatha Christie novel

The twist in this sorry tale is that every character involved is guilty of the political demise of Scottish Conservatism

As our long, but not so hot, summer commences, thousands of Scots will be taking to beaches across Europe, and even some in Scotland, to get some much deserved rest and recuperation.

And alongside the suncream and flip-flops, stacks of thrilling paperbacks will be being packed into suitcases so holidaymakers can enjoy the latest ‘whodunnit’ and page-turning drama from the comfort of their sun loungers.

But as the mercury rises (outside Scotland anyway), a new drama is unfolding in Scottish politics that has all the hallmarks of a summer of laughs and thrills, even if the quality of the cast leaves something to be desired.

You guessed it. I am talking about the Scottish Conservative leadership election to replace Douglas Ross. Hardly the stuff of HBO’s hit drama Succession. Instead, it’s like a contest to replace the captain of the Titanic after the ship has hit the iceberg.

So, who are contenders vying to breathe life back into a party that Scots so roundly rejected at the polls just weeks ago? The first suspect is none other than former crime journalist Russell Findlay.

He’s made quite an impact on Holyrood politics since being elected in 2016. Nonetheless, his effusive praise and support for Liz Truss says a lot about his political judgement. Mr Findlay says he is an ‘aspirational’ conservative – well, he’ll need to show that his aspirations extend beyond those he has for himself.

Continuity chaos

Next up is former councillor, and Douglas Ross’s deputy, Meghan Gallacher. As a key part of their disastrous general election campaign, Ms Gallacher will have her work cut out to show that she isn’t continuity Conservative chaos.

As always, my fellow Scotsman columnist Murdo Fraser has his name floating about regarding the Tory leadership vacancy – but his desire to split from the UK Tory party may prove too Braveheart for the ranks of Conservative backbenchers worrying about their jobs. Even Graham Simpson has sensationally refused to rule himself out of the race – is the ‘quiet man’ about to turn up the volume?

The fact is that it really doesn’t matter who replaces Mr Ross – the plot is already written and the reviews are in from the Scottish people. Just like in Agatha Christie’s classic Murder on the Orient Express, the twist in this thriller is that every character is guilty of the political demise of Scottish Conservatism. You don’t need to be Hercule Poirot to figure that one out.

Labour gets to work

Not to be outdone of course, the SNP too is trying to play out some summer drama – with Mhairi Black attacking Kate Forbes (again). At the same time, David Davis has used parliamentary privilege to raise the spectre of the great scandal that continues to hang over the SNP. Scots can always rely on the SNP and the Tories for drama it seems.

But while other parties put on a summer soap opera for Scots, Labour is getting to work. The Labour government is raising wages for over 200,000 Scots, tackling the cost-of-living crisis and putting trust back into our politics.

Drama is all well and good in our books and on our TV screens – but with a Labour government, it will not be played out in our politics.