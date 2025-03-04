Scotland celebrates the global impact of women in healthcare

EMMS International is calling for nominations for its Global Women in Healthcare Awards 2025, held in association with the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

These annual, prestigious awards honour the invaluable contributions made by women in healthcare worldwide, highlighting their dedication, leadership and innovation in improving health outcomes for communities around the globe. Nominations close this Saturday, International Women's Day.

The Global Women in Healthcare Awards serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate the women who are driving change in healthcare, whether through clinical practice, leadership, research, or technological advancements. With a deep commitment to promoting equality and opportunity, EMMS International strives to break down barriers and empower vulnerable women to pursue careers in healthcare.

The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 19, at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, with winners announced in the following categories:

Dr. Elsie Inglis Award – Championing sex equality in the medical profession

Rising Star Award – Recognising emerging talent and dedication to healthcare

Outstanding Leader Award – Celebrating individuals supporting other women in their healthcare careers

Health Tech Award – Advancing transformative healthcare technologies and digital education

Sustainable Healthcare Award – Promoting healthcare solutions that reduce environmental impact

Lifetime Achievement Award – Honouring a lifetime of contribution to the healthcare profession

Nominations for the 2025 awards are open, and EMMS International and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh encourage individuals to submit their nominations by International Women’s Day, March 8. For more details about the nomination process and each award category, visit https://www.emms.org/global-women-in-healthcare-awards-2025.

The History of EMMS International and Women in Healthcare

EMMS International has been supporting women in medicine for over a century, including some of the first women to qualify as doctors. Today, through its Healthcare Career Pathways, EMMS International supports women in underserved communities across India, Malawi, Nepal and Zambia. This initiative helps women obtain vital healthcare qualifications, from medical degrees and nursing diplomas to career development courses in fields such as laboratory medical technology and palliative care. These efforts reduce the impact of gender inequality and promote sustainable, high-quality care in some of the world's most resource-constrained regions.

According to the World Health Organisation, women’s contributions to global health systems are valued at over US $3 trillion annually. However, these contributions are often undervalued, and women in healthcare are disproportionately found in low-status, low-paid, or unpaid roles. EMMS International is committed to changing this dynamic by creating opportunities for women, especially those from financially vulnerable backgrounds, to step into leadership roles and make a lasting impact on global health. By supporting women to gain healthcare qualifications, EMMS is not only addressing the critical shortage of healthcare workers but also fostering gender equity in healthcare leadership.

Dr. Cathy Ratcliff, CEO of EMMS International, said: "At EMMS International, we believe that empowering women is not only key to achieving sex equality, but also essential for creating a sustainable and equitable healthcare system. The Global Women in Healthcare Awards allow us to shine a spotlight on those women who are breaking barriers and setting new standards for healthcare excellence. We are honoured to celebrate their achievements, as they inspire a new generation of women to take on leadership roles in health and beyond."

Professor Andrew Elder, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said: "The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh is proud to support the Global Women in Healthcare Awards, which celebrate the immense contribution of women to healthcare worldwide. We recognise the ongoing need to support and elevate women in the medical profession, and we are committed to ensuring that the voices of women are heard and valued in all areas of healthcare. This partnership reinforces our commitment to diversity, equality and the advancement of healthcare for all."

Previous Winners of the Global Women in Healthcare Awards

Last year’s award recipients exemplify the excellence, innovation and dedication within the healthcare community:

Dr. Kate Womersley, winner of the Dr. Elsie Inglis Award, for her work to integrate gender and sex inclusivity into medical research.

Dr. Maneh Gizhlaryan, winner of the Rising Star Award, for her pioneering work in paediatric haematology and stem cell transplantation in Armenia.

Dr. Mumtaz Patel, winner of the Outstanding Leader Award, for her outstanding contributions to medical education and leadership.

Charlotte Casebourne Stock and Margaret Duffy, winners of the Health Tech Award, awarded for their work in the oncolytic viral therapy field to benefit cancer patients.

These leaders represent just a small fraction of the incredible women working in healthcare today, and the 2025 awards will shine a spotlight on many more individuals making extraordinary contributions to the global health landscape.

Dr. Gizhlaryan, winner of the Rising Star Award 2024, said: “The Global Women in Healthcare Awards were truly a turning point in my career. Since receiving the Rising Star Award, I’ve felt even more motivated to grow professionally. Following the award, I had the privilege of completing a one-month observership at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, UK, and another one-month observership at St. Anna Children’s Hospital in Vienna, Austria. I’m also excited to share that in just two weeks, I will be traveling to the USA to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston for a 12-week training programme, supported by a grant I received from American Society of Hematology through the ASH Visitor Training Program.”

Celebrating Women in Healthcare

EMMS International invites healthcare professionals to take part in the 2025 Global Women in Healthcare Awards. These awards celebrate the women who inspire us to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable healthcare system. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable individuals who are transforming the future of healthcare.