We can add the footballing full-back to our greatest exports - Scotsman editorial leader

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey is the latest Scottish full-back to rise to prominence, the talented 18-year-old securing his big move to Liverpool yesterday for a fee that may reach £6.5m.

Already at Anfield, of course, is Scotland captain Andy Robertson - rated the finest full-back in the world by many, and valued at more than £50m in the unlikely event he was ever to be sold.

Meanwhile another Scot - Aaron Hickey, once of Hearts and now of Bologna - is expected to make a £20m+ move to Arsenal after a strong season in Serie A. The London side already has former Celtic man Kieran Tierney in their ranks.

Why are we so good at producing full-backs? Many amateur footballers will be familiar with the belief that the weakest players play at full-back - "you're left-back - in the dressing room", goes the old joke.

But that would be to overlook a proud heritage of Scots in the position, including greats such as Maurice Malpas, Sandy Jardine and Danny McGrain.

Maybe we simply appreciate, in the helter-skelter of our national game, there are few sights better than a full-back steaming up the wing, past his opponents on the attack... or steaming into his opponent to win back the ball, when defending.

Calvin Ramsay, for whom Liverpool have agreed a £6.5million deal, continues a great tradition of the Scottish full-back. Steve Welsh/PA Wire.