Here's how UK should deal with four more years of Donald Trump as US President

Economic security at home and strong alliances, particularly with Europe, will see the UK through

I went to bed in the early hours with a horrible feeling that I wasn’t going to like the news in the morning. I was right. Another four years of Donald Trump in the White House is not what I had hoped for or, for much of the past four months, expected.

But that is the verdict of the American electorate and, if that Special Relationship with the United States, which saw us through two world wars and much else, is to continue to prosper, then we should respect their democratic decision.

It is not going to be easy. Because whilst the UK Government can, and must, try to work with President Trump, we cannot guarantee that he will be co-operative.

As the early results had filtered through, I was at a watch party in Westminster with journalists and colleagues of every political persuasion. The mood in the room was far from celebratory.

Wednesday morning too was cloaked in a cloud of gloom as MPs considered the prospect of an American president whose protectionist instincts and apparently dismissive attitude to Nato and European defence leaves us worried for the future. I do not want contemplate the dread that must have been felt in Ukraine about what it might mean for the support on which their war effort depends.

Then, of course, there are the implications for so many American women and their right to choose what is best for them and their bodies.

Donald Trump's supporters celebrate as Fox News announces he has won the US election at an event in the West Palm Beach convention centre in Florida (Picture: Jim Watson) | AFP via Getty Images

Parties must work together

But we also have to focus on what is best for us, the long-term good, and work together across the domestic political divide to ensure that our interests are well served.

We also need to work with our European neighbours to ensure that a threat to Nato’s future does not become a reality, and that we somehow rebuild the solid trading relationships that have been damaged by the bitter feud between the previous Conservative government and the European Union. If the new Labour government wants to reset our relationship with the EU, now is the time to do it.

The world we woke up to on November 6 is a changed place. Potentially more dangerous. We know from experience what four years of a Trump presidency can mean. It was not a comfortable international experience the last time and the tensions already being experienced across the globe do not bode well for this term.

Rising populism

But we cannot pretend that this is entirely an American phenomenon that we simply have to ride out until 2028. Populism is on the rise across Europe, the German government is at risk of collapse and Marine le Pen is still riding high in French opinion polls.

Neither can we ignore those in our own country, dissatisfied with the world as it is, who are turning to those same populist ideals.

The results from across the Atlantic may well be a sign of a change in the global political landscape. But it will be economic security at home, and strong alliances which see us through.