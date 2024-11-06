'A dark new chapter in American history' - Scotland reacts to Donald Trump victory

Scotland reacts to the news Donald Trump is on course to win the US presidential election

A Scottish politician has dubbed Donald Trump’s victory “a dark new chapter in American history” after the former president declared victory to take a second term in the White House.

Mr Trump publicly announced his win from his Florida campaign headquarters after taking the key swing state of Pennsylvania, proclaiming: “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Donald Trump addresses supporters in Florida after his projected election win. | Getty Images

However 4,000 miles away here in Scotland, the victory has already been branded “devastating” news.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton had travelled out to campaign for Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania last month, and last night changed his social media name to “Alex Cole-Hamala”.

Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “This is devastating news for America, for women, for the LGBTQ+ community, for asylum seekers and minority communities across America, and for the fighting men and women of Ukraine.

“This is a dark new chapter in American history.

“I am proud to have been among the Democrats fighting for Pennsylvania.

“I am sorry it was not enough but I don’t regret it - my heart goes out to them.”

He added: “I got where I am today by believing the impossible could happen, and winning elections against the odds.

“Kamala Harris came really close to that.”

He added: “Little more than 100 days ago, Joe Biden was the candidate and was heading for certain defeat and in a short space of time she has narrowed that gap and delivered a wonderful and joyful campaign.

“That clearly was not enough and that is just gutting.”

First Minister John Swinney, who during the election campaign came out in support of Ms Harris, has now congratulated Mr Trump on his victory.

He said: “Congratulations to president-elect Trump on his election.

“Scotland and the USA share many social, cultural and economic links.

“In that relationship, we will stand fast in support of our values of fairness, democracy and equality - ideals that America was built upon.”

Mr Swinney’s comments have been criticised by the Scottish Greens.

Co-leader Lorna Slater MSP told The Scotsman: “The First Minister has not read the room on that one, and I don’t think it will be widely appreciated.

“I am devastated, it is a devastating outcome for women’s reproductive rights, the climate and for Ukraine.

“I think we have to go back to reassess what kind of world we thought we were building, because this is a major setback.”

Former first minister Humza Yousaf has placed the blame firmly on the Democrats, branding them the “architects of their own misery”.

He shared a post from Washington Post columnist Shadi Hamid, which said Trump voters didn’t vote for “cruelty”, adding: “It means they didn’t find Democrats persuasive. That’s on Democrats.

“If so many don’t think the system is working for them, maybe it’s because it isn’t.”

Mr Yousaf said: “Shadi is spot on, don’t demonise Trump voters.

“Democrats are architects of their own misery.

“If you fail to motivate your base, worse, give them reasons not to come out for you (Gaza, no progressive vision for [the] economy, etc.) don’t act surprised if that’s not a winning strategy.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Mr Trump on his victory, and says the special relationship will continue under his presidency.

He said: “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“From growth to security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Torcuil Crichton, the Labour MP for the Western Isles, shared Sir Keir’s post and said: “Congratulations to another son of Lewis, though I’ve never wished more to have woken today in the Isle of Harris.”

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie MSP said: “It’s sickening. It’s frightening.

“If we still believe in democracy, in human rights, in climate action, in justice for the occupied and the marginalised, then we need to reach out to those he threatens the most.

“They are the people with whom we need a ‘special relationship’.”

Scottish actor Brian Cox was interviewed on Channel 4 during the channel’s election night coverage.

He said: “[Donald Trump] is a monster, he is crazy, he is insane, and he wants to be a dictator.

“It’s been so clear. I don’t know why the American people are listening to him.

“The kind of nonsense he is talking - I think he’s lost it, I think he is deeply mentally unstable and has been for some time.

“This is not a man who should be US president.”