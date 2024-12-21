This Christmas, you can help ensure homeless hospital patients aren't discharged onto Edinburgh's streets
Imagine being sick in a hospital bed and, rather than looking forward to the day when you will be well enough to be discharged, actually dreading it. For homeless people, who are more likely to suffer sickness or injury than those with a permanent home, this can be the grim reality.
This problem is the reason why homelessness charity Cyrenians, whose winter fundraising campaign is being supported by The Scotsman, has a ‘hospital in reach’ team. Working in three hospitals in Edinburgh, they act as a bridge between health staff and housing support officers in order to ensure patients have somewhere to go when they leave. However, such is the extent of the city’s housing crisis, their task has become increasingly hard.
“It’s really, really difficult. There is a total block in trying to get accommodation,” said Cyrenians’ Chris Morey. “It has always been hard, but there has been a big jump lately.” However, he stressed that discharging patients onto the streets in winter was simply not an option as “they will die or be back in hospital again”.
National emergency
Cyrenians find themselves dealing with relatively young homeless people who suffer from diseases associated with old age, such as someone in their 30s who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung condition which is more commonly found among people in their 70s.
As a charity, Cyrenians do a huge amount of practical work to tackle what has become a major problem in modern Scotland. However, addressing the myriad effects of the homelessness crisis very much depends on the donations they receive.
They are one charity, doing what they can do but, given the scale of this national emergency, they will never be able to deal with it entirely. That will ultimately require the Scottish Government to commit to the same kind of compassionate, effective and practical action that Cyrenians’ staff display on a day basis.
Every member of society should have a home. We would all be better for it if they did. However, until that day, if you are able, please consider making a donation to Cyrenians.
