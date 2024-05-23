Scotland, players and fans alike, should approach the coming tournament with a bit of swagger

Get ready! It’s time to start getting excited. To sing the old songs – with the possible exception of one – look out the retro jerseys, and wrap up warm with a scarf in the summer… because Scotland are going to the Euros!

With Steve Clarke’s announcement of his provisional squad, the sense of anticipation is building for the tournament’s opening game on June 14 when Scotland will take on hosts Germany in Munich. We are happy to concede that they are the favourites, largely because Scotland are often at their best when written off.

