The time to get excited about Scotland at Euro 2024 is now – Scotsman comment
Get ready! It’s time to start getting excited. To sing the old songs – with the possible exception of one – look out the retro jerseys, and wrap up warm with a scarf in the summer… because Scotland are going to the Euros!
With Steve Clarke’s announcement of his provisional squad, the sense of anticipation is building for the tournament’s opening game on June 14 when Scotland will take on hosts Germany in Munich. We are happy to concede that they are the favourites, largely because Scotland are often at their best when written off.
However we should also approach the coming games with some confidence and swagger, even. After so long away from the European stage, this is now the second time in a row that we’ve qualified. It is not a time to be daunted, but to wink like John Collins before the ’98 World Cup game against Brazil, to shoot like James McFadden in Paris in ’07, and to “really shake them up when we win the...” Sorry, no, we may be getting too excited. Come on Scotland!
