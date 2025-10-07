Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just 210 sleeps left until the next Holyrood election – how much excitement can we take, you may ask – the views of Scottish voters are increasingly occupying the centre of political attention for the whole UK. The Westminster bubble is expanding northwards.

Given what happens here could well decide the fate of the embattled Keir Starmer, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the PM will visit Scotland on “multiple occasions” over the next seven months. His political skin is very much in the game.

However, there is a question about how much of an electoral asset he will be. A recent Ipsos poll found just 13 per cent of UK voters were satisfied with Starmer’s performance, with 79 per cent unsatisfied. The net rating of minus 66 was lower than any other Prime Minister since they started doing these surveys in 1977. And yes, that includes Liz Truss, the Prime Minister who failed to outlast a lettuce and slumped to minus 51.