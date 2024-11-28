The Magnificent Men who built a Flying Machine in their retirement

The Sopwith 1 1/2 Strutter was built from more than 2,700 parts with a wooden frame | Jean West.

With a budget of about £5,000, a group of elderly men in East Lothian built a recreation of a famous British plane from the First World War

On retirement, many people like to find themselves a hobby – like crown green bowling, chess, or pilates. It’s fair to say that few decide to spend their senior years building an aeroplane.

However, that’s just what some rather magnificent men in East Lothian decided to do. And not just any old flying machine, but a reconstruction of a First World War Sopwith 1½ Strutter. Twenty-four years after embarking on the project – with a budget of little over £5,000 – the plane, named Sophie, has now been flown for the first time at RAF Kirknewton.

Mike Harper, 68, chairman of the Aviation Preservation Society Scotland, said: “Everything was tested to the absolute best of our abilities and it was all done professionally, but you still have that feeling in the back of your mind of what could go wrong, but it didn’t. After the flight we are absolutely jubilant, relieved and delighted...”