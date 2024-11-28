The Magnificent Men who built a Flying Machine in their retirement
On retirement, many people like to find themselves a hobby – like crown green bowling, chess, or pilates. It’s fair to say that few decide to spend their senior years building an aeroplane.
However, that’s just what some rather magnificent men in East Lothian decided to do. And not just any old flying machine, but a reconstruction of a First World War Sopwith 1½ Strutter. Twenty-four years after embarking on the project – with a budget of little over £5,000 – the plane, named Sophie, has now been flown for the first time at RAF Kirknewton.
Mike Harper, 68, chairman of the Aviation Preservation Society Scotland, said: “Everything was tested to the absolute best of our abilities and it was all done professionally, but you still have that feeling in the back of your mind of what could go wrong, but it didn’t. After the flight we are absolutely jubilant, relieved and delighted...”
Congratulations to all. And given the state of the British Armed Forces, they should perhaps expect a call from the MoD offering a contract to build a squadron or six.
