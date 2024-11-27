Emotions ran high for the team as they saw the plane take off for the first time after 24 years of work to rebuild the WWI aircraft.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A band of elderly brothers have fulfilled a 24-year-old dream of building an epic British warplane and finally seeing it take to the skies.

The Sopwith 1 1/2 Strutter, a WW1 biplane credited with levelling the playing field in the Great War, has been lovingly replicated in a shed in Congalton, East Lothian, by a determined group of volunteer retirees, many of whom are in their eighties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sopwith 1 1/2 Strutter, which changed the face of aviation during WWI, was built by a team of volunteers in a shed in Congalton, East Lothian. PIC: Jean West. | Jean West

The Sopwith 1 1/2 Strutter in all her glory. It was build from more than 2,700 parts with the frame made from timber. PIC: Jean West. | Jean West.

The aeroplane - nicknamed Sophie - has now flown at RAF Kirknewton during a successful top secret operation.

The 15-minute flight was undertaken by pilot Tim Rayner, 71, of Tranent, who has been with the project from the start.

READ MORE: WW2 elite fighters who disappeared in a Highland loch to be honoured

Mike Harper, 68, chairman of the Aviation Preservation Society Scotland, said: “There was excitement but anxiousness too, desperately hoping that nothing was going to go wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything was tested to the absolute best of our abilities and it was all done professionally, but you still have that feeling in the back of your mind of what could go wrong, but it didn’t.

“After the flight we are absolutely jubilant, relieved and delighted with the way it went and especially with the pilot's description of how she ultimately handled.

“It is probably one of the most unique hobbies that somebody could have but the guys who started the project had real ambition and vision. When you see the finished article, it is hard to believe that it started with a couple of brackets and a few bits of wood.”

Watching the aircraft fly was bitter sweet for the men given the loss of nine colleagues who passed away before witnessing the aircraft take flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We salute the men who worked for years on Sophie's construction but passed away before she took to the sky,” Mr Harper added.

The aircraft was painted in the livery of Vice Admiral Richard Bell Davies who became the first aviator to land a Sopwith 1 1/2 Strutter on an aircraft carrier at sea when he descended onto HMS Argus in the Forth in September 1918.

Pilot Jim Trayner, 71, of Tranent, flies the Sopwith Strutter for the first time at RAF Kirknewton as the 24-year project to build the WWI aircraft reaches its peak. PIC: Jean West. | Jean West

It was a manoeuvre that changed the face of global warfare.

Mr Harper added: “Richard Bell Davis took off from Turnhouse and flew over the Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a VC winner during World War One and he is credited with being the first aviator to land on an aircraft carrier.

“We are still in touch with his family. We have had Richard Bell Davis’ great, great grandkids in the cockpit.”

The team had a budget of just £5,000, plus £50 for lighting and heating their shed, to build the Sopwith Strutter.

All members once volunteered for the National Museum of Flight Scotland, which commissioned the plane, and honed their skills over the years to complete their monumental task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not trained in aeronautical engineering, they pieced together more than 2,700 plus parts with the timber framework fitted with modern electrics and an Australian rotec engine.

The fitting of the wings marked a significant milestone and retired surgeon John Guy, 87, stitched the canvas coverings in place.

Sopwith 1 1/2 Strutters emerged at the height of the Great War in 1916 to counter the German aerial control of the skies as the notorious Red Baron spread panic across Europe.

The biplane was deployed in Scotland to protect the Forth coastline and Rosyth dockyards against German zeppelins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first British two-seater fighter plane to have a machine gun synchronised with its propellor, meaning the pilot was able to aim the aircraft at the enemy rather than the gun.