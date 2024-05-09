A crisis meeting is being held in the Scottish capital to push for greater action to curb global warming

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland has joined other religious leaders, academics and conservationists in demanding tougher action to tackle the “climate catastrophe” or face “grave implications”.

Addressing the environmental crisis is a “moral necessity”, they warn, and Scotland must play its part and do everything possible to slash greenhouse gas emissions because further delay will have “dire” human and economic costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plea comes ahead of an emergency summit on the climate crisis, being held in Edinburgh today at the official residence of the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Among those attending are representatives from several faiths, including Presbyterians, Catholics, Quakers, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jews, Muslims and Hindus, as well as academics, activists, conservationists and aid workers.

US-born minister Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, the fifth woman to hold the honorary position of Moderator, is currently taking a year-long sabbatical from her role as leader of the charity Christian Aid to represent the Kirk.

She hit out at repeated failures to adequately slash emissions, highlighting the “alarming” conclusion by government advisers that Scotland’s 2030 climate targets were achievable – leading to them being dropped.

The impacts of climate change are already being felt across the world, with increasingly extreme weather conditions causing damage and destruction at home and abroad

She said it should act as “a wake-up call to us all” and doing nothing would have “grave implications for the planet – our common home”.

“Climate change is here and our shared planet is in the middle of a climate catastrophe,” she said, “and we all have to play our part because the time for delay has passed.

“Five years ago the Scottish Government set strong climate targets but we have gone back to a business-as-usual model.

“Today we call on each other to reset, to refocus and rethink to find ways to meet strong targets, for our own sakes and for those around the world who have done the least to cause climate change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Global temperature records continue to fall as time passes – the past ten years have been the warmest on earth for millennia, with 2023 the hottest yet – and extreme weather events are increasingly frequent

She urged “unity” from all political parties, business leaders, communities and everyone in society to recognise the risks of inaction.

She added: “We must regather and redouble our efforts and seek ways to work together to deliver the action we all know we need to see.

“It is our shared belief and hope that action is possible, and that together we may yet still limit global heating to what science informs us is necessary and possible.

“We stand united in our wish to protect the dignity of human life and creation.”

More than 30 individuals have signed statements, calling on the Scottish and UK governments to “bridge the widening gap” between promises and practical action to build a fairer, greener, healthier society for all.

The signatories are led by Right Reverend Foster-Fulton, Professor Stuart Haszeldine, co-director at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, hosted by the University of Edinburgh, and Mike Robinson, chair of campaign group Stop Climate Chaos Scotland and chief executive of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

“Climate change is not optional,” said Prof Haszeldine.

“The longer we wait or delay, the more it will cost in both human and economic terms.”

Mr Robinson added: “Climate change doesn’t stop just because we don’t want to deal with it or other issues demand our simultaneous attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not the time to step back or be distracted from our climate commitments.

“It’s time to regain that collective focus.

“Politicians of every creed, businesses in every sector, public servants, communities and civic leaders in every part of Scotland need to come together to solve this crisis.

“We need to see beyond our differences and to work openly and collaboratively together to deliver the accelerated investment we all need to drive faster progress.

“We have an opportunity to get back on track, but we all need to step up.

“This is the moment to reset, re-energise and redouble our efforts.