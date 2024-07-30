Saving of Summerhall would see Edinburgh avoid Festival disaster for second time

Like Edinburgh International Film Festival, the city’s Summerhall venue could now be saved

When it was announced in May that Edinburgh Fringe venue Summerhall was to be sold off to become a hotel, student flats, offices or some such, people in the arts world warned its loss would be as disastrous for the city as the closure of The Arches in Glasgow.

The building has been central to Edinburgh’s cultural life since it started hosting Fringe shows 13 years ago and has also served as home to more than 110 small businesses, artists and other creative types.

However, there are now signs it could be saved. While it remains up for sale, an expected lease deal would allow Summerhall to remain a Fringe venue and continue its year-round programme of events for another three years. The public’s help is being sought with the arts charity involved launching a fundraising campaign to help meet the annual running costs.