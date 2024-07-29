Experimental theatre examines lives of women of colour
Bea Conner-Pohl interviewed five women of different races and ethnicities illustrating their plights, their tragedies, and their achievements.
It shows how they address the cultural inequities that affected them through their own unique ways of humour, common sense, heart and empowerment.
"Their stories will produce conversations throughout our communities to hopefully develop solutions. To create dialogue which protects one from divisive social rhetoric. A storyteller format is utilized. It is then interspersed with compelling historical theatrical re-enactment, visual interviews, and audience participation," said Conner-Pohl.
"These women don’t want to be judged based on stereotypes, but on facts and real-life experiences."
The women interviewed share their success strategies to not just survive but thrive.
Performances will be at Summerhall, Red Lecture Theatre from August 1 to August 11 at 4:05 PM daily. (70 minutes)
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.