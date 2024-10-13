Sue Gray’s departure is fantastic news for everyone sick of hearing about Sue Gray

Can we get back to politics, please?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not a single person in Britain voted for Labour because they felt reassured by the presence of Sir Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff Sue Gray.

I don’t claim to speak for the whole country, not least because I read our comment section. But I am fairly sure when you and your families cast your ballots earlier this year, how you voted was not contingent on who was in charge of admin at Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps you, like so many, were sick of the Tories after seeing your mortgage soar because of Liz Truss, or maybe it was a moral decision, following the racist, ridiculous and ultimately illegal waste of money that was the Rwanda scheme.

Maybe you were desperate to oust the SNP after their own stunning litany of failures, whether it be in education, health, transport or any of the other areas they have, but refuse to take, responsibility for.

Or was it a tactical vote, one of Scotland’s 200 Liberal Democrats, voting Labour so you could see Sir Ed Davey have a question at PMQs every week, praying for a ludicrous photo-op to take place just as regularly.

Whatever the underlying reasons, the wider narrative was this was an election of change. Change to failing public services. Change to corruption and cover-ups, whether of parties or iPad bills. Change by simply not changing prime minister every five minutes, finally leaving the chaos behind you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was not because of Ms Gray. It was not because of the top team at Downing Street. Nobody was desperately invested hoping that a civil servant best known for a whitewash report would be paid more than the Prime Minister.

I’m not saying her role wasn’t important, that her resignation, but actually sacking isn’t significant, or indeed news. But good grief am I glad it’s over.

Everything I have learned about Sue Gray has been against my will

For what has felt like every one of the first 100 days, Westminster and its bubble has obsessed over the most boring thing to ever happen - a boss that has caused friction with some of her colleagues.

It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t improper conduct, some staff just didn’t like her. Surely not? You’re telling me some people had issues with their more senior colleague? Wow, stop the press. It’s the situation literally everyone at every job has experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oh no, she brought in a Labour donor and organiser who bought things for Labour MPs who declared them, how could she. I can’t cope, the drama!

Despite this, we were forced to endure endless speculation and commentary, questions about her pay, and the most insincere analysis from former prime ministers best known for appointing people accused of sexual harassment as their chief whip.

Thank God she’s off to a made-up pretend job she’s not even started, and with her the endless discourse. I don’t think she was good at her role, but I also think she works in politics, so, is that a surprise? Have we become accustomed to competence and good practice? I think I missed that decade.