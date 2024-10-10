John Swinney vows to 'speak frankly' at Edinburgh summit as SNP request list revealed

The first meeting of the Council of the Nations and Regions should provide an opportunity to “speak frankly about the big issues facing Scotland”, the country’s First Minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer's embattled former chief-of-staff Sue Gray will miss a meeting of regional leaders in Scotland seen as key to her new role as she takes a break before returning to work

The Prime Minister will today convene metro mayors and representatives of devolved administrations,

including First Minister John Swinney, for the first gathering of his Council of the Nations and Regions in Edinburgh.

Mr Swinney has said the meeting should provide an opportunity to “speak frankly about the big issues facing Scotland”.

The First Minister will meet with Sir Keir this morning before both leaders attend the joint council summit.

Mr Swinney is expected to push for a boost to public spending in the coming budget in a bid for cash to filter north of the Border, tout Scotland’s economic potential, push for clarity on the Acorn carbon capture and storage facility in Aberdeenshire and the need for a reset on the relationship between the Scottish and UK governments.

One notable omission to the First Minister’s planned topics to raise with the Prime Minister is Scotland’s constitutional future, as Mr Swinney looks to drive up support for Scottish independence before pushing for another vote on the issue.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Swinney said he would stress the importance of public sector investment during his time with the Prime Minister and urge him to “stop the austerity agenda”.

“If we are truly serious about growing our economy and tackling poverty, we must acknowledge the barriers that prevent the Scottish Government advancing our progressive agenda,” he said.

“We know the acute pressures facing public finances and the need to grow the economy. This meeting should be an opportunity to speak frankly about the big issues facing Scotland – and the UK – and to discuss the action required to deliver meaningful change.”

The summit has been criticised by SNP politicians in Glasgow after representatives of Scotland’s local authorities were not invited to attend.

But a UK government spokesman said: “There is no equivalent local government structure in Scotland to English regional mayors and we are not including council leaders from England in this forum.

“We respect devolution, so the question on whether there is further devolution to an equivalent level in Scotland is a matter for the Scottish Government – that is their decision to take.”

Ms Gray, whose new position as "envoy to the nations and regions" was confirmed on Sunday after weeks of turmoil behind the scenes in Number 10, will be a notable absence as she takes a brief hiatus before changing jobs.

Questions about the details of her role as envoy have mounted this week, with further information expected to be set out by the Cabinet Office shortly.

Cabinet ministers have insisted there is a strong team inside Downing Street despite Ms Gray being replaced by former campaign manager Morgan McSweeney after weeks of leaks and hostile briefings against her.

Ms Gray, a former senior civil servant with decades of Whitehall experience, cited "intense commentary about my position" that risked becoming a "distraction" when she stood down.

Sir Keir will meet first ministers, deputy ministers and regional mayors as part of an effort to "rewire" the way the UK Government interacts with devolved powers and discuss how to boost business ahead of the International Investment Summit next week.

That event will bring together up to 300 industry leaders in a bid to drive investment into Britain , with confirmed speakers including Ruth Porat , president and chief investment officer at Alphabet and Google , Alex Kendall , chief executive of AI firm Wayve and Bruce Flatt, head of Brookfield Asset Management .

Ahead of the first council meeting, Downing Street announced around £24 billion in private investment for Britain's clean power projects, including Iberdrola - one of Europe's biggest energy firms - doubling its backing from £12 billion to £24 billion through Scottish Power over the next four years.

Sir Keir said: "Today's investments are a huge vote of confidence in this government and our relentless focus to drive growth across the UK.

"Whether you're in Scotland , Wales , Northern Ireland or England - we are creating the conditions for businesses to thrive, and our International Investment Summit will be a springboard for every part of the UK to be an engine of innovation and investment.

"Today I'm convening the first ever Council of Nations and Regions , because it is when we work together in the spirit of genuine partnership, that we can deliver the real change people want to see and improve opportunities for all."

Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galan praised the Government's "clear policy direction" as one of the reasons the firm had chosen to double its investments.