A man watches as a fire rages in a livestock market in al-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state, following an attack by the Rapid Support Forces | AFP via Getty Images

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has left 25 million in need of humanitarian support, but the crisis is failing to attract the international attention that it so desperately needs

The world is not short of crises right now. The wars in Gaza and Ukraine continue with devastating consequences for those living there, Trump’s election has ushered in a new period of instability and potential trade wars, and there is the looming spectre of a conflict between China and Taiwan. All of these rightly keep policymakers up at night and impact on us domestically in different ways, not least the cost-of-living crisis.

Despite that, and even in an age of 24-hour news with an almost overwhelming variety of news sources, the war in Sudan gets very little attention. It is a war that is having a devastating impact on the people of Sudan with millions displaced from their homes and the “world’s largest hunger crisis”.

The war between the army and the powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has deep roots in Sudan and is effectively a fight over the state and its resources. Fighting initially erupted in April 2023 with devastating consequences. In a sadly crowded field, it is arguably the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth.

Most refugees are children

The International Rescue Committee placed the conflict in Sudan at the top of their 2024 Emergency Watchlist with no end to the war in sight. The death toll from the conflict has been awful, with hundreds of thousands dying and, although it is difficult to assess hard numbers, it is estimated that there are six times more fatalities in Sudan than the horrors of Gaza.

Ten million people have been displaced from their homes, over half of whom are children. Egypt, Chad and South Sudan are together hosting well over three million refugees with the remaining displaced inside Sudan. There is a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable in that society. In Chad alone, it is estimated that 88 per cent of the refugees are women and children.

Sudanese refugees arrive at a transit centre in Renk, South Sudan (Picture: Luis Tato) | AFP via Getty Images

The situation for those stuck in the country whilst the war rages around them is shocking. Twenty-five million need humanitarian support with 18 million facing crisis levels of food insecurity.

Aid agencies report that some refugees have had to suddenly flee their homes “with just the clothes on their backs” as the war rapidly engulfs communities, dividing families and forcing people to walk for miles across Africa’s third biggest country.

Hunger and rape used as weapons of war

One of the few border crossings for aid, Adre, between Sudan and Chad, had been due to close yesterday, but last-minute United Nations’ negotiations kept it open, for now. That is a small victory and one that will do nothing to alleviate the suffering of the vast majority. It is made worse by the war crimes that are being perpetrated across Sudan with hunger and sexual violence used as a weapon of war against the civilian population, with so far, very little in the way of accountability.

Women and children are particularly badly affected. Medecins sans Frontieres, which is still working in Sudan, assess that 7 per cent of all maternal deaths in their facilities around the world are in Sudan and that 68 per cent of the survivors of sexual and gender-based violence they have treated there are under 18.

Fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement, a rebel group active in Darfur which supports army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the Rapid Support Forces | AFP via Getty Images

The lack of international attention means that this goes unrecognised and unpunished, made worse by several international actors taking sides in the conflict. Sudan’s neighbours have tended to support the army with accusations that the United Arab Emirates is backing the paramilitaries of the RSF. It is alleged that Russia switched sides this year in the war, as it seeks to strengthen its ties and position itself for mineral rights and ports in Africa.

Precious little progress

None of this is helping the situation on the ground. A troika of the United States, United Kingdom and Norway has been established on Sudan and the UK is what is known as the ‘pen holder’ at the UN Security Council – in other words, the UN member that leads negotiations and drafts statements.

To be fair to the UK Government, under Labour and the Conservatives, ministers have been doing their best and have given the issue time in the House of Commons, but there has been precious little progress and international agencies report that it is sometimes the United States acting alone.

It is easy to feel helpless in these situations. However, international aid agencies and local organisations, such as churches in the UK, have reacted with bravery and perseverance. This is especially true given the almost impossible conditions of operating in Sudan, with limited access, the detention of humanitarian workers, and even attacks and murders of their staff.

Smoke rises above Sudan's capital Khartoum during fighting in April last year (Picture: Abdelmoneim Sayed) | AFP via Getty Images

Stark choices for world

So, what can be done? Those who are trying to tackle the humanitarian crisis caused by the war have conceded that the resources they have do not begin to meet the need and have appealed for more help from international donors.

There also needs to be a more focused effort on bringing peace and pressurising the belligerents and their supporters to bring an end to the fighting. This means bringing the troika back together and including other key actors such as the UN, EU and African Union. So far competing efforts have fallen short and there is a coordinating job to be done to bring together the key actors and ensure that there is a more coordinated approach to the peace process, including ceasefire talks, the humanitarian response and a political process.

None of this is easy and at a time when there are so many competing demands on our time, attention and resources, it can feel pretty overwhelming. The world faces stark choices at a difficult moment and plenty of competing crises, yet even with that in mind, Sudan deserves just a bit more attention from us.