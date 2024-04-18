If you break your car’s axle on a pothole, the local swimming pool stops opening early enough for a quick dip before work, or a much-loved library closes, who do you blame? Cursing the council has become almost a pastime of many who drive for a living and it feels like others are increasingly joining in.

For years, defenders of local government have blamed not councillors, but “SNP austerity” – the persistent underfunding of town and city halls in order to pay for national schemes that make the SNP look good. However, such claims have gained little in the way of political ‘traction’ with voters, certainly not enough to make ministers think again in a serious way.

High council tax bills may be part of the reason. Many may feel if they are paying through the nose, they should be entitled to decent local services. But council tax only provided 19 per cent of local authorities’ general funding in 2022-23, with 61 per cent coming from the Scottish Government and non-domestic rates making up the rest. So councils have little scope to make up for being short-changed by Holyrood.

Humza Yousaf’s council tax freeze, which should have been negotiated with councils but was instead sprung as an SNP conference surprise, was supposed to be “fully funded”. However while his government is providing about £209 million to cover the shortfall, council umbrella body Cosla has said that £300m is needed. Sounds like another cut.

If our most senior trade unionist is to be believed, “local authorities will stand on the brink of collapse” should there be any more. “We are already seeing councils barely able to function, with cut after cut being inflicted upon them by central government,” said STUC general-secretary Roz Foyer.

