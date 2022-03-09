They constantly weigh up the risk of fleeing the city along dangerous roads or stay put in the hope that they will emerge unharmed from any new onslaught by Russian armed forces.

My brother-in-law, along with his wife, nine-month-old son and nine-year-old daughter have taken to their food cellar night after night as Russian missiles strike their neighbourhood.

Whilst the cellar may offer some protection, it is not ideal, and their lives are still threatened. However, leaving their home and trying to make it to the west of the country by car is also fraught with danger, as they would have to negotiate several checkpoints along roads that are still being targeted by Russian missiles as recent tragic pictures in the press have reminded us.

The photograph of the young Ukrainian mother and her two children lying prone in the road as Ukrainian soldiers tried to assist them, to no avail, will live long in the memory. Their blood is on Putin’s hands.

These pictures and many more like them are only available to the Russian public via social media as Putin cracks down on internal information outlets to try and prevent his murderous activities from scrutiny.

Still, Russians are taking to the streets, risking jail sentences, in cities throughout the country, protesting against the war and calling for Putin’s removal. I have demonstrated and afterwards have gone for a drink, but when Russians demonstrate they know that they could end up in a police cell, facing the very real prospect of years in prison – brave people indeed!

Ukrainian refugees face a dangerous journey to reach the country's western border (Picture: Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)

Many families in Kyiv, my in-laws included, have already faced the terror unleashed by Putin in his despotic quest to subjugate the people of Ukraine – a quest that is destined to fail as the heroic resistance, ably demonstrated by the Ukrainian people, shows no signs of weakening.

We make contact with relatives in Kyiv by Viber every night and once more in the morning to check that everyone is still OK. We cannot wait for the day when they will be going for breakfast in Edinburgh, with us, just dodging hailstones – not bullets.

