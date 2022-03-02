Michael Russell, who stood down as an SNP last year, speaks in the Scottish Parliament (Picture: Jane Barlow/pool/Getty Images)

And yet it is true.

In an article on the SNP’s website, headlined Three things Scotland must consider in its response to the Ukraine invasion, party president and recent Cabinet minister Michael Russell: “The right of people to choose how they are governed and by whom is an absolute and must be universally applied, respecting each and every democratic mandate. Nor can that right be circumscribed by history – just because something was, doesn’t mean it will always continue to be so whether that be rule from Moscow, or the result of an eight-year-old referendum.”

Not only that, but Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson greeted Ukraine’s emergency application for European Union membership by tweeting: “Just goes to show what political will can achieve. Remember this Scotland!” But at least she apologised and deleted the tweet.

There are no comparisons to be drawn between the mass murder being carried out in Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin and the debate over Scottish independence. None whatsoever.

The point made by Russell above does not need to involve Ukraine at all. The apparent comparison between attempts to restore “rule from Moscow” in Ukraine and unionists’ arguments that the results of the 2014 independence referendum should be respected for some time to come represents the kind of wildly inflammatory rhetoric unfit for civilised political debate.

The very least those nationalists who disagree should do is observe a period of silence while the war in Ukraine rages and innocent lives continue to be lost.

