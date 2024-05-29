The SNP is suffering politically for its scrapping of Scotland’s 2030 emissions-reduction target, but Scotland may also suffer economically

The suggestion by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn that his party could reverse its policy of a presumption against new oil and gas licences is the latest sign of several that the nationalists are abandoning their previous stance on climate change. Once the SNP boasted of Scotland's world-leading targets, now they appear to be trying to blame Labour for them.

Net-Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan told MSPs that, in her opinion, the legally binding climate targets set by the Scottish Government were “always beyond what was possible”. Of course, that wasn’t the SNP’s fault, nothing ever is. Instead, she claimed, “… my predecessor Roseanna Cunningham, I understand, recommended 70 per cent, it was then a Scottish Labour party amendment” that resulted in the emissions-reduction target of 75 per cent by 2030 – which McAllan recently ditched. Admittedly, blaming the opposition for Scottish Government policy makes a change from blaming Westminster, but still requires an excess of chutzpah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The target was either a false promise that could never be fulfilled or a broken one. And, regardless of that, the failure is owned by no one but the SNP government. The suspicion is that proclaiming Scottish superiority – in the service of independence – was more important than anything else. Likewise, tough but necessary decisions that might alienate some voters were dodged, again in the service of the nationalist cause.

Net-Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan sought to blame Labour for Scotland's 2030 climate target being set supposedly too high (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

These broken promises, along with the party’s other problems and failings, have seen the SNP lose political capital. However, far more importantly, they have also seen Scotland’s economy lose actual capital. In order to prosper in the modern age, it is necessary to transition to net zero.