Stephen Flynn has suggested the SNP Government could reverse its presumption against new oil and gas licences as the party attempts to woo voters in Aberdeen.

The SNP’s Westminster leader has suggested the Scottish Government could shift away from a presumption against new oil and gas developments as the party attempts to woo voters in the North East.

The Scottish Government’s delayed energy strategy is expected to finally be published before the general election on July 4. The draft strategy put forward a “presumption against” new North Sea oil and gas developments being approved by UK regulators – a policy also backed by Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who represents Aberdeen South, has suggested that the final document could indicate a change of policy - potentially leading to the SNP backing further expansion of oil and gas drilling instead of tougher action on climate.

Scottish political parties are squabbling over the North Sea oil and gas industry during the general election campaign. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland show, Mr Flynn repeated accusations that Labour’s plans to end new oil and gas licences and extend a windfall tax on fossil fuel giants will cost 100,000 jobs - a disputed figure.

He added: “I hate to break it to the Labour party but there is no way of reaching net zero and there’s no way of capitalising on our offshore and our onshore renewables potential without these individuals.”

Mr Flynn said that the SNP supports “a just sustainable energy transition” that “protects the workforce that we currently have” and “ensures we have a transition to come”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Pressed over the Scottish Government’s energy strategy, Mr Flynn hinted the presumption against new fossil fuels projects could be reversed.

He said: “The Scottish Government has a draft energy policy that is out for consultation. The Scottish Government will, of course, in due course come forward with its final energy strategy.

“The energy strategy, as it stands, is not published in its final form. I’m very much looking forward to it being published in its final form.

“I think we all need to recognise, irrespective of where you are, the importance of the oil and gas sector to Scotland’s economy and the fact that those 100,000 individuals that we are talking about are absolutely crucial in our journey to net zero.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Lorna Slater, said the Scottish Government proposing a presumption against new fossil fuel licences was “a breakthrough moment”.

She added: “It made Scotland one of the first oil producing states in the world that was actively trying to address the huge damage that the industry is doing to our climate.

“We are in a climate emergency that is getting worse by the day. Any move away from that presumption would be reckless in the extreme. It would send a terrible message to the young people of today while pumping more pollution into the air and ripping up our social contact with future generations.

“It is clear that Stephen Flynn wants the policy to be diluted or dropped, but this is a choice for the First Minister.

“John Swinney can end all of the speculation today by reaffirming his commitment to the position that he was happy to endorse as Deputy First Minister and driving our transition to a fairer, greener and better future.”

The row comes as SNP Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan told MSPs that the legally-binding climate targets set to be dropped were “always beyond what was possible”.

Speaking before Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, Ms McAllan said the legislation to cut climate emissions by 75 per cent by 2030, passed in 2019, was never likely to be met.

She said: “The Government at the time wished to be ambitious and my predecessor, Roseanna Cunningham, I understand recommended 70 per cent, it was then a Scottish Labour Party amendment to 75 per cent, which the whole of the Parliament got behind – except, I think, Green colleagues who … wanted to go a little higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason that I set that out is that the (Climate Change Committee) advice following passage of the Bill was that, we found the legislated 2030 target of a 75 per cent reduction in Scottish emissions was beyond any of our five scenarios for emissions reduction by that date.

“I say that to make it absolutely clear, my view that it is not any inaction on behalf of the Government in the meantime that has necessitated the need to change this – this was always beyond what was possible.