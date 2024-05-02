The House of Sturgeon has continued to burn down and now the fires have consumed her successor, with Sturgeon loyalists even fanning the flames around Humza Yousaf, deciding he was toast and manoeuvring to replace him even when he was still considering his options.

Now, to try and salvage something from the embers, New SNP turns to John Swinney out of desperation. All dictated by a desperation to maintain the identity politics pursued by Nicola Sturgeon which have proven so calamitous for her party.

A political fall is always going to hurt, and Yousaf’s was spectacular and self-inflicted. I feel sorry for him in many ways as he’s a personable guy. But as was said when he became First Minister, continuity just wasn't going to cut it. Sincerity and passion on Gaza were never going to be enough.

Humza Yousaf has paid the price for continuing policies adopted by Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Wattie Cheung/Getty Images)

No fury like a Green scorned

Promoted more by circumstance than on merit, he was nearly pipped by Kate Forbes despite her maladroit campaign launch. Persevering with Sturgeon policies and committed to covering for her failures, he’s seen it all begin to tumble around his ears. That said, his rush to end the Bute House Agreement, whilst long overdue, was cack-handed and blame rests squarely with him and his advisors.

Hell, hath no fury like Patrick Harvie or Lorna Slater scorned and they were having none of it. It needn’t have ended this way, even if the end before an election was always likely to happen. He could have faced down the Continuity SNP acolytes refusing to countenance a deal with Alba. Many rank-and-file SNP members and even elected members would have seen merit in discussions, if not agreements on independence, protecting the rights of women and girls, and focusing once again on economic priorities and competent government.

But instead, he folded to them. Not though until they’d stitched him up to preserve their own positions and policies. Why else was he contacting my colleague Ash Regan early on Monday morning to discuss matters, all whilst some around him had been briefing that he was going. Pushed as well as jumping.

Dancing with Labour

So, where now for New SNP? Such is the dearth of talent among the Sturgeon loyalists that they’re forced to look to Swinney for their salvation. He apparently is the only candidate who can defeat Forbes and keep the Sturgeon legacy. That’s predicated on him being acceptable to the Greens, as Forbes is an anathema to them.

What an absurdity for any party that your leader’s picked by your opponents. The Greens are ramping up for the UK election, putting SNP seats at risk, and had been willing to vote with the Tories in the confidence vote. Any pretence that they’re an independence-supporting party has long since been cast aside and they positioned to work with Labour, a dance once done by the Lib Dems.

The SNP’s not my party but I’d have thought the members would prefer to pick their own leader, not have one foisted on them by fair-weather friends. Moreover, identity politics are not the bread-and-butter economic and public service issues that matter to folk.

All Sturgeon had left was her handling of Covid and that’s now shredded. The burning house she left will consume the next occupant unless they douse the flames of Sturgeonism.