Humza Yousaf set off a political earthquake when he decided to scrap the coalition deal with the Scottish Greens and now finds himself desperately trying to prevent multiple aftershocks from bringing his own house down. But, amid the shifting tectonics, as parties jostle for the position, Scotland has returned to minority government, a once-derided state that has actually served it rather well in the past.

The end of the majority government means that, if the SNP survives in government, either under Yousaf or another leader, it will be forced to make deals with other parties to pass legislation. This should mean a greater emphasis on building consensus around key issues, rather than the endless squabbling to which Holyrood has grown accustomed.

Some may doubt that parties which are so vociferous in their mutual condemnation of one other could work together. However, as Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden explained in an article for The Scotsman earlier this month in which he extolled the benefits of minority administrations, it can be done.

Writing about the time before the SNP-Green coalition, he said: “I once secured an amendment to government legislation on a renewable heating target. The SNP ministers at the time understood if they worked with me and my party on this, the vote would go through. So I was given the support of civil servants, and together we formed a decent policy which won the support of parliament – it was constructive, cross-party working in action.”

SNP ministers working with Tories that some of them profess to “detest”? It’s refreshing to hear. Golden lamented the coalition had put an end to such useful cooperation, but if the current political uncertainties settle down, we could see something similar again.

