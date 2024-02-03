Six Nations: Scotland can finally break 22-year curse of Wales' Principality Stadium – Scotsman comment
Scotland have not beaten Wales at rugby in Cardiff in 22 years (we did manage a 14-10 win in 2020, but that match was played behind closed doors in Llanelli for Covid reasons). So today’s game, in front of a packed house at the Principality Stadium, could be viewed as a somewhat daunting challenge or an opportunity to bring a prolonged run of defeats to a glorious end.
The atmosphere may be even more intimidating as, following a forecast of rain, Scotland have agreed that the stadium’s giant roof should be closed. Wales certainly seem to think so, with claims it makes the passion of the home support an even bigger factor.
Scotland go into the game as marginal favourites but, given that position seldom seems to augur well for our national sporting teams, perhaps this should ironically make us underdogs, which we seem to prefer. However, there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Gregor Townsend’s team have the ability to push through the noise and thunder of the crowd, win the game and, finally, raise that accursed roof clean off, metaphorically speaking.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.