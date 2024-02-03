Scotland have not beaten Wales at rugby in Cardiff in 22 years (we did manage a 14-10 win in 2020, but that match was played behind closed doors in Llanelli for Covid reasons). So today’s game, in front of a packed house at the Principality Stadium, could be viewed as a somewhat daunting challenge or an opportunity to bring a prolonged run of defeats to a glorious end.

The atmosphere may be even more intimidating as, following a forecast of rain, Scotland have agreed that the stadium’s giant roof should be closed. Wales certainly seem to think so, with claims it makes the passion of the home support an even bigger factor.

