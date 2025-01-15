Scottish lighthouse keeper's job sounds like a kind of paradise

Rubha Reidh Lighthouse, near Gairloch in Wester Ross, stands at the entrance to Loch Ewe | Ian Cowe

Looking after three lighthouses on Scotland’s west coast is a job that comes with stunning views

How would you like to work in a lighthouse? No, not the Charles Rennie Mackintosh one in Glasgow, which is hopefully about to re-open, we mean a real lighthouse. Actually, three.

The Northern Lighthouse Board is looking for a retained lighthouse keeper to help look after Neist Point on Skye, Ornsay, just off Skye, and Rubha Reidh near Gairloch. It’s a part-time job, taking up just 207 hours a year, so you won’t get rich. But you will experience some of the most fantastic views in all of Scotland, from some rather special vantage points, on a regular basis.

Rubha Reidh, the tallest at 25 metres (more than 80ft), is described as being in “one of the most dramatic and remote locations on the north-west coast of Scotland, with breathtaking views across the Minch to the Isle of Skye, the Shiant Isles and the Outer Hebrides”. Outgoing keeper Christine Barrett said she was “sorry to give up because it’s a good job” but “age has caught up with me”.