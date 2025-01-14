The Lighthouse could re-open as council chiefs undergo talks with an organisation to end the closure of the iconic Mackintosh building.

Glasgow City Council is in “active discussions” with a partner to re-open an iconic city centre building to the public amid fears the city “risks squandering its greatest architectural legacy”.

The Lighthouse, one of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s prized works, closed temporarily during the pandemic. As well as being the first public commission completed by Mackintosh in 1895, the building is home to Scotland’s Centre for Design and Architecture and incudes a visitor centre, exhibition space and events venue.

The Lighthouse was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and completed in 1895. If you make it to the top of the building, you’ll be met with stunning views of Glasgow. | Contributed

Five years since temporarily closing its doors, it has never re-opened to the public due to financial pressures.

City council bosses have now admitted they have no “independent plans to reopen the building” due to budget pressures.

However, the local authority has signalled it is in talks with an organisation to re-open the building on its behalf, including access for the public.

The speculation comes as plans to rebuild Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art building have hit the rocks after a stand-off with insurers.

Managers at the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) have said that work to restore the building, which was devastated by two fires in the space of four years, will not be completed in the next decade and will likely push costs beyond the £100 million estimate.

Labour MSP for Glasgow, Paul Sweeney, said: “The Lighthouse on Mitchell Lane is one of Glasgow’s most iconic buildings with unrivalled views of the city centre.

“It has been deeply disappointing that Glasgow City Council hasn't reopened the much-loved building since the pandemic, particularly given the former Glasgow Herald building was relaunched as Scotland's National Centre for Architecture and Design as a legacy of Glasgow's year as UK City of Architecture and Design in 1999.”

He added: “With the Glasgow School of Art restoration still in limbo and the Martyrs' School in Townhead now up for sale, it's hard not to wonder if Glasgow risks squandering its greatest architectural legacy.

Scottish Labour's Paul Sweeney (Photo: Jane Barlow, PA).

“The detailed plan for this new organisation to take on the Lighthouse remains to be seen, but I hope it will be an ambitious one that reopens it as a public venue.”

In September, The Lighthouse temporarily re-opened for the Sonica festival, but the fee from the organisers covered the staff costs incurred by the council.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “The council is in active discussions with an organisation who would like to take over the operation of the Lighthouse and their business plan includes access for members of the public - however these negotiations are still ongoing and confidential at this time.

“The Lighthouse is currently closed to the public because the council’s budget position does not enable the building to be staffed to accommodate members of the public. There are some commercial tenants in the building who have their offices located there, and they enter and exit the building as part of their lease agreements.

“The council does not have any independent plans to reopen the building.”