As part of the UK, Scotland has been dragged out the European Union against its will, suffered 14 years of Tory austerity, and can only look enviously at countries like Ireland, Norway and Belgium, writes First Minister John Swinney

As Scotland takes the time this week to reflect on the tenth anniversary of the independence referendum, the footage and memories of those months in 2014 have struck me in a number of ways.

It was clear to everyone involved, and it particularly comes through on the videos and photos that are being shared now, that those weeks on the Yes side of the debate were filled with hope, excitement, and a belief that a better future was possible.

The year 2014 was an incredible one for Scotland. The Scottish Parliament voted to approve equal marriage, we hosted an incredible Commonwealth Games and Ryder Cup, and the entire nation was lit up with a vibrant and exciting debate about our future.

Fast forward to 2024 and what is evident, and played a key role in the recent UK general election, is that much of the public no longer has that sense of optimism or positivity. And given the litany of broken promises and undemocratic actions from Westminster in the past decade, it is easy to see why.

Cultural vandalism

Scotland has been dragged out of the European Union, the world’s largest trading bloc, against our democratic will. The economic damage of this act is well known – but what strikes me as even more egregious was the deliberate cultural vandalism undertaken by Westminster during this time. Removing our young people from the Erasmus+ scheme, and cutting our world-class universities, researchers, and academics out of vital agreements with our European friends and neighbours – all decisions which have had a profound impact on Scottish culture and society.

We have suffered 14 years of Tory austerity, and no less than five Tory Prime Ministers who have presided over economic chaos, including a short-lived Liz Truss premiership which crashed our economy. Scotland was promised “strong and stable” as part of this Union, instead we got political chaos, falling living standards, and austerity economics.

Now we have the Labour party in power. Keir Starmer and the Labour campaigned on a promise to the people of Scotland of change – and the alarm bells are already sounding about what that change really looks like. Instead of investment in our vital public services, we are getting £22 billion of cuts. Instead of supporting people out of poverty, we are getting more Tory fiscal rules and the removal of the winter fuel payment from our pensioners. Instead of supporting Scotland’s businesses, we are facing the same Brexit barriers.

Scotland’s successful neighbours

This is, clearly, not the change that was promised. A better future for Scotland is possible but it requires us all to look into the distance and imagine what kind of country we want to live in. Building an independent nation won’t be easy, but we already have the building blocks in place – our social security agency, and our Scottish National Investment Bank – as two such examples.

Ireland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iceland. These are our neighbours, and they all have something in common. Compared to the UK, workers in these nations are better paid, there are fewer people in poverty, they are more productive, and invest more in their businesses, large and small.

That is the future I want for Scotland. One where you are better paid, where poverty levels are falling, where our economy is built on our vast natural resources, and where businesses are growing and thriving. Scotland has all the ingredients to build a fairer, wealthier, and happier nation. We have the talent, we have the resources. We just don’t have the powers.

A fresh start

Now I fully understand that in the here and now, it is not easy for people across Scotland to imagine this future when they are worried about their mortgages, their jobs, and public services.

However, I am clear that independence is not separate from these priorities. It is through independence, and using the powers of an independent nation, that we can boost wages, undertake greater investment in businesses and public services, and improve the daily lives of Scots for good.

The UK is a declining state. And independence can offer Scotland a fresh start. One of the conclusions I have drawn from the Westminster election, and a fundamental commitment I want to make is this: never again will we go into an election with people thinking: I like the idea of independence, but that can wait because I’m more concerned about the economy, or my job, or the cost of living, or the NHS.

Urgent and essential

Independence must understood as the route to a stronger and fairer country. Understood not as nice to have – but as urgent and essential here and now. What the SNP will be resolutely focused on is making that positive case for a better future – a fresh start where decisions for Scotland are made in Scotland.

The Scottish Government I lead will will continue to take actions every day to protect people from Westminster cuts – but as an independent nation we could be taking decisions right now that would benefit the Scotland of tomorrow.

We will only become an independent nation when a clear majority are convinced that it is the best future for them, and I take great heart and motivation from the fact that around 50 per cent of Scotland’s population back independence – with young people in favour by a margin of two to one.

Future generations can see what is just around the corner, within our grasp. I encourage everyone to look again at independence through the prism of our next generation and join us on our mission to build a modern, dynamic, exciting independent nation.