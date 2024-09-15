SNP pin hopes on 'independence generation' as poll shows 63% of young Scots back Yes

Almost two thirds of 16-34-year-old now back independence, according to a new poll.

John Swinney is pinning the SNP’s hopes of finally delivering separation from the UK on a young “independence generation” as a new poll revealed almost two-thirds of those under-35 are in favour of ending the union.

The First Minister was speaking ahead of the tenth anniversary of the 2014 independence referendum, won 55 per cent to 45 per cent by the No campaign.

But a new poll from Opinium for the Sunday Times has found that support for independence remains at the same level since the 2014 vote at 45 per cent. According to the findings, backing for the union stands at 47 per cent with 8 per cent of voters unsure how they would vote.

First Minister John Swinney (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Interestingly, the poll reveals there has been a surge in the proportion of younger voters who would back independence, with 63 per cent of 16 to 34-year-olds stating they would vote Yes in a second referendum - a significant increase from a decade ago.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Mr Swinney said he remained “very optimistic” that Scotland would leave the UK during his lifetime due to the soaring support from young Scots for independence.

The SNP leader said: “That independence generation, that independence-supporting generation, is going to be more influential in our society and will have the opportunity to exercise much more input into the thinking of our country.

“So, that makes me very optimistic. That is part of my hopefulness about what lies ahead. That group of young people, those 600,000 that are now eligible to vote - by 2030 it will be a million young people who will not have voted in 2014 but will be eligible to vote - that’s the hopefulness of the independence generation winning this argument.”

However, the Yes campaign faces opposition from every other age range over the age of 35, with the poll indicating all other age brackets showing a majority in favour of Scotland sticking with the union.

The survey also found the most effective arguments of the Yes and No campaigns before the 2014 referendum have kept their persuasiveness ten years later.

Mr Swinney admitted his party had work to do to “make sure we engage with the public about the issues that are on their minds, to convince them of the merits and the arguments for independence”.

First Minister John Swinney Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire | PA

He claimed that enhanced devolution since the 2014 referendum, which has seen income tax, additional benefits and the establishment of the Scottish National Investment Bank brought under Holyrood control, meant the “architecture of an independent state” was now in place.

Mr Swinney said: “A lot of major developments have happened which have cemented Scotland on the road to independence.”

The SNP leader said the Scottish Government needed to “demonstrate, and I think we can demonstrate, that we are making people’s lives better in tough circumstances”.

“We’ve got to build confidence in what we are doing and how we are leading Scotland,” he said.

“And that is a fundamental part of why my party has asked me to lead it, because I can convey that to people, that sense of serious and focused government in meeting the needs of the public within Scotland.”