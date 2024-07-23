Scottish Tory MSP brands rival's bid to replace Douglas Ross 'premature' and showing 'disrespect'
The only Scottish Tory MSP to put himself forward to replace Douglas Ross has been criticised by a potential leadership rival for having jumped the gun and shown “disrespect”.
Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson, announced on Monday he would bid to become the next leader of his party after weeks of speculation he would put himself forward.
Mr Findlay claimed he could transform the Tories into being in a position to win power at Holyrood – something the party has never achieved. He said he believed the Tories could win power “one day”, adding “but only if we work hard, pull together and earn the trust of the public”.
Mr Findlay added: “There is a common-sense coalition that we can build to meet the aspirations of ordinary people.”
But now one of Mr Findlay’s MSP colleagues, Jamie Greene, has criticised his leadership announcement before the process has been agreed by party officials. Reports suggest Mr Greene may also put himself forward, with the criticism another sign he is lining up a leadership bid.
Speaking to The Herald, Mr Greene, who lost his role as the Tory justice spokesperson to Mr Findlay over his support for the gender recognition reforms, claims his colleague had “jumped the gun”.
He said: “The party management are rightly still consulting with membership about the potential process to elect a new leader. It seems premature to disrespect this process and get ahead of our valued activists before they’ve voiced their opinions fully.
“Plus to ensure absolute fairness and transparency to all candidates it feels opaque to jump the gun before starting shots are fired.”
Responding to Mr Greene's comments, a spokesperson for Mr Findlay said: "Other candidates are welcome to set out their own positive vision and ideas for the future of the party."
Other Tory MSPs including Graham Simpson, Liam Kerr and Meghan Gallagher are also reportedly weighing up a bid to become the next leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
