Scottish blueberry breakthrough sounds a lot better than Willy Wonka's chewing gum

Homegrown blueberries set to arrive on Scotland’s supermarket shelves should be tastier and healthier than imports
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Violet Beauregarde, one of the five ‘lucky’ children to win a ticket to visit the mysterious Willy Wonka, makes a big mistake.

On being told Wonka has invented chewing gum that tastes like a three-course meal – tomato soup, roast beef with baked potato, then blueberry pie and ice cream – she ignores warnings it’s not ready for human consumption and starts chewing anyway. The result is that she turns blue, expands to become a giant blueberry, and is rolled off to have the juice extracted before she explodes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Actress AnnaSophia Robb, who played Violet Beauregarde in the 2005 movie of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, somehow managed to remain unafraid of chewing gum (Picture: Paul Hawthorne)placeholder image
Actress AnnaSophia Robb, who played Violet Beauregarde in the 2005 movie of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, somehow managed to remain unafraid of chewing gum (Picture: Paul Hawthorne) | Getty Images

However, we’re quite sure the invention of a new kind of blueberry by experts at the James Hutton Institute will come with no such (entirely fictional) risks. Instead, the ten years of research that went into the creation of the Highland Charm – the first capable of flourishing in Scotland’s climate – should mean that, in about three years’ time, we’ll be able to have in-season, local fruit that’s tastier and healthier than imports which can take weeks to reach supermarket shelves after being picked.

Sounds wonderful, but maybe don't eat too many, just in case...

Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice