More than 300 unique blueberry crosses were made to find the perfect result.

Scientists are celebrating after producing the first ever blueberry to flourish in Scotland’s climate.

The achievement has come about after ten years’ research at the James Hutton Institute’s breeding programme during which more than 300 unique blueberry crosses were made to find the right combination.

The result, dubbed Highland Charm, has been made from a selection of blueberries bred from the native north American species (Vaccinium corymbosum), resulting in a berry that grows well in the Scottish climate, the JHI said.

Blueberry breeder, Susan McCallum, said: “This cultivar is a real standout. It combines high yields, excellent fruit size, outstanding flavour, with a balanced sugar-acid profile and a satisfying bite, and an impressive shelf life.

“It is reliable and has performed well in our trials year after year, with consistent yield, size and taste. Growers are really excited about it.”

The new berry has been successfully trialled in the UK and the EU, constantly performing well across multiple seasons and diverse conditions, the JHI said.

Scotland’s fertile soils, clean water, and milder summer temperatures create ideal conditions for producing high-quality berries.

Cooler summers extend the ripening period of soft fruit, allowing for greater accumulation of sugars and acids, resulting in a more intense, well-balanced flavour compared to berries that ripen rapidly in hotter climates.

The UK consumers buy around 60,000 tonnes of blueberries a year but 90 per cent of them are imported from overseas, according to JHI.

Researchers at the centre believe the blueberry has great potential for expansion and that Highland Charm will meet the demands of the industry for home grown fruit.

They said its climate resilience represents a significant advance for growers.

Dr McCallum said she hopes the new berry will encourage consumers to buy in-season, local fruit.

“They are fresher with higher health benefits than imported berries that take six weeks to get from the field to the shelves,” she said.

“The imported fruit is often picked slightly too early and while its colour continues to develop, its flavour does not. I guarantee people will taste the difference with in-season, local fruit and will want to go back for more.”

Highland Charm is currently going through the licensing process that will declare it to be a novel and unique blueberry and should be on supermarket shelves in about three years. A sister variety under development is also expected to enter the licensing process next year.

Meanwhile, a supermarket has revealed that this year’s warmer weather has led to the UK's biggest cherry yield in at least three years.

Tesco supplier Place UK, based in Tunstead near Norwich , Norfolk , said the warm weather had led to a "wonderful crop".

The supermarket has introduced larger 600g and 1kg pack sizes of the cherries, priced at £4.50 and £6 respectively.

Dan Yordanov, of Place UK, said: "It's been a really good season for us so far with the warmest spring on record helping to produce a wonderful crop of cherries - easily the best we've seen for at least three years.

"This has resulted in an abundance of great tasting, perfect British cherries being picked at peak ripeness.”